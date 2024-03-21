Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra gets new story trailer, cast and composer revealed

Skydance New Media has released a new trailer for story-driven action adventure title Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, along with lots more info, too.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is coming from writer and director Amy Hennig, and Skydance says the new trailer “gives fans a sneak peek into an original story that takes players on a WWII-era adventure with an ensemble of four heroes playable at different points in the game”.

Have a look at the new video, below, which was revealed as part of Epic Games’ “State of Unreal”, and will use Unreal Engine 5.

In the chaos of war, worlds collide. Captain America and Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy. Fighting alongside Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, they must join forces to stop a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of WWII into the ultimate rise of Hydra. In Rise of Hydra, players can look forward to exhilarating gameplay inspired by Marvel’s landmark comics, films, and television series. Releasing in 2025, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra captures all the action, excitement, and globe-trotting adventure that has delighted fans for decades.

We also have details on the cast for the game. Straight from the press release: “Khary Payton plays Azzuri, the WWII-era Black Panther, while Drew Moerlein plays Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. Megalyn Echikunwoke plays Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, and Marque Richardson plays Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos. Lyne Renée plays Julie, a key ally in the French Resistance, and Joel Johnstone rounds out our cast as Howard Stark”.

Skydance also confirmed that Stephen Barton will be composing the original score for the game. Barton is likely best known for his work on the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Apex Legends, and movies like 12 Monkeys.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is coming in 2025.