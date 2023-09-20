Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has gone gold, new video celebrates milestone

Insomniac Games has released a new celebratory video to reveal the fact that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has gone gold. It’s nearly here, folks!

Announced via Twitter (or X, or whatever it’s called now), the message was simple: “WE ARE GOLD! We’re thrilled to share the news ahead of #SpiderMan2PS5’s launch on October 20, 2023 with a few words from the game’s cast! #BeGreaterTogether”.

Yuri Lowenthal, who plays Peter Parker appears saying “that means it’s that much closer to getting into your faces… and brains… and eyes”. Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson) appears to say how excited she is for fans to play it. And that’s the main message behind a “we’ve gone gold!” announcement, really: it means no more delays, the game is coming on October 20th.

A recent blog post from Tim Turi (Content Communications Manager, SIE) also confirmed that the city will be twice as big, adding Brooklyn and Queens for the sequel, and that there will be multiple ray-tracing modes on option for fans of all that shiny stuff.

It’s a PlayStation 5-exclusive, too, and you play as both Miles and Peter, and thanks to the speed of the PS5’s SSD, you can switch almost instantaneously. Turi said: “Players have two Spideys at their fingertips in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and swapping between them is a snap. The game zooms far above to a bird’s eye view of Marvel’s New York City when switching between the two Heroes, then zooms back in on the newly selected Spider-Man elsewhere in the city. It’s a seamless and muscular demonstration of the PS5’s ultra-fast SSD”.

Turi also explained about the Web Wings, saying: “Web Wings give players a new option to soar over the city. The power of PS5 allows Marvel’s New York City to load in faster than previous titles. This translates to speedier movement through the city, including boosting along wind tunnel routes at impressive speeds using the new Web Wings. Spidey’s tried-and-true web-swinging is also faster and feels as joyful as ever. Weaving together the traditional web-swinging with the new Web Wings gliding created an empowering and buttery smooth way to traverse the city”.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is out on PS5 on October 20th.