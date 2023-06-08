Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gets an official release date

After PlayStation’s State of Play last month, we saw some incredible footage of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and now we have an official release date. At Summer Game Fest, it was announced that it would be releasing on October 20, 2023. Not only that, we also got to see the box art, and find out about pre-orders.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, players will get to experience Marvel’s New York as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. As you saw in the PlayStation Showcase last month – the main storyline of the game will have you take control of both Spider-Men at different points of the campaign. In the open world, you will be able to switch nearly instantly between them as you explore Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. Both Spider-Men have stories and missions in the world exclusive to each of them. As you can see from our box art, Peter and Miles are both key protagonists in our story. The iconic red background returns, but darkness surrounds as fan-favorite villains like Venom, Lizard, and Kraven threaten them and Marvel’s New York. You will also notice that each character’s arm represents their new abilities: Peter with the symbiote, Miles with his evolved bioelectric Venom powers.

On the official PlayStation blog, more details were revealed for the pre-orders set to go live on June 16, along with the pre-order bonuses which you can see below:

Fans who pre-order any version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will receive an early unlock Arachknight Suit for Peter with 3 additional color variants, an early unlock Shadow Spider Suit for Miles with 3 additional color variants, an early unlock Web Grabber gadget, and 3 skill points to get you started!

Knowing the release date for Spider-Man 2 is so close, it’s only a matter of time until we get to find out just how much fun it’ll be to play. And we’re calling it now….Harry Osborn will be Venom!