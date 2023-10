Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | How to unlock all Peter Parker Suits

There are some amazing suits to unlock for Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, dipping into every aspect of the webslinger’s history in the comics, movies, and previous games from Insomniac. Many of his suits can be unlocked with resources as you level up, however, some will require you to complete questlines that open up the more you play. We’ve listed every one of the unlockable suits for Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 suit below, including what requirements are needed, and any resources you might have to spend to get them.

Mild spoilers below.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Peter Parker Unlockable Suits

Advanced Suit

Requirements: None, you start with this one

Resources needed: N/A

Classic Suit

Requirements: Unlockable from the beginning

Resources needed: 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

Scarlet III Suit

Requirements: Unlockable from the beginning

Resources needed: 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

Kumo Suit

Requirements: Reach level 5

Resources needed: 30 Tech Parts, 1 Rare Tech Part

Hybrid Suit

Requirements: Reach level 6

Resources needed: 30 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

Amazing Suit

Requirements: Reach level 8

Resources needed: 30 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

Amazing 2 Suit

Requirements: Reach level 9

Resources needed: 35 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit

Requirements: Reach level 12

Resources needed: 35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

Scarlet Spider Suit

Requirements: Reach level 14

Resources needed: 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

Superior Suit

Requirements: Reach level 15

Resources needed: 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

Anti-Ock Suit

Requirements: Reach level 17

Resources needed: 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

Arachknight Suit

Requirements: Reach level 20

Resources needed: 45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens

Into The Spider-Verse Noir Suit

Requirements: Reach level 22

Resources needed: 50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens

Homemade Suit

Requirements: Reach level 23

Resources needed: 50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens

Spider-Punk

Requirements: Reach level 26

Resources needed: 55 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

Secret Wars: Civil War Suit

Requirements: Reach level 28

Resources needed: 60 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

Iron Spider Armor

Requirements: Reach level 29

Resources needed: 60 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

Webbed Black Suit

Requirements: Reach level 31

Resources needed: 65 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

Webbed Suit

Requirements: Reach level 32

Resources needed: 65 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens

Upgraded Classic Suit

Requirements: Reach level 35

Resources needed: 75 Tech Parts, 5 City Tokens

New Blue Suit

Requirements: Reach level 38

Resources needed: 80 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

Upgraded Suit

Requirements: Reach level 41

Resources needed: 85 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens

Stealth Suit

Requirements: Reach level 46

Resources needed: 95 Tech Parts, 6 City Tokens

Classic Black Suit

Requirements: Reach level 50

Resources needed: 100 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

Iron Spider Suit

Requirements: Reach level 54

Resources needed: 110 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts

New Red And Blue Suit

Requirements: Reach level 58

Resources needed: 115 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts

Black And Gold Suit

Requirements: Reach level 60

Resources needed: 115 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts

Life Story Suit

Requirements: Complete all EMF Experiments

Resources needed: N/A

Last Hunt Suit

Requirements: Complete all Hunter Binds/Hunter Bases

Resources needed: N/A

Saving Lives Suit

Requirements: Complete all ‘The Flame’ missions

Resources needed: N/A

Story Suits

Black Suit

Requirements: After nearly dying/Harry bringing you back (disappears after separating from the symbiote)

Resources needed: N/A

Anti-Venom Suit

Requirements: Unlocked during ‘Set Things Right’ story mission

Resources needed: N/A