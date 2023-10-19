Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | How to get Hero Tokens

Hero Tokens are one of the harder to get resources in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but they’re also one of the most useful. There’re plenty of ways to earn them throughout your playthrough, so we’ve put together a guide to help you gather them and unlock all the best stuff for Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

Mild spoilers below. Do not read on if you don’t want any of the surprises spoiled!

District Upgrades

Like with the Rare Tech Parts, another important reason to try and complete as many missions within the districts as possible is for the Hero Tokens you’ll receive. When you get to the third and final stage of a district, you’ll receive these tokens for all the hard work you’ve put in.

FNSM Requests

Who can they be completed by?

Peter Parker and Miles Morales

When do they become available?

Early on in the game.

FNSM Requests allow Spider-Man to help out your everyday civilian with a simple yet poignant problem, and some of these are more emotional than you’d expect. It’s well worth playing through every single one, especially the mission where you meet Howard from the first game (which can only be completed by Peter Parker, and for reasons you’ll understand when undertaking it).

The Flame

Who can they be completed by?

Peter Parker

When do they become available?

You’ll get a call from a Fireman called Clarke telling you to visit a crumbling building following The Sandman’s attacks relatively early on.

One of the coolest set of missions in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 come from uncovering the mysteries of a cult who worship someone known as The Flame. Sticking with this quest line not only gives you plenty of important resources, it also rewards you with an awesome cameo that fans of Peter Parker are going to love.

Hunter Base

Who can they be completed by?

Peter Parker and Miles Morales

When do they become available?

After infiltrating Kraven’s hideout.

These missions are all about using your stealth and your skill in order to take out a handful of Kraven’s goons. You can go in webs blazing, but these are best suited for using silence and strategy rather than violence. The blinds require you to destroy every enemy at that location, then scan a map of the Hunter Base. There’re normally two or three blinds that need clearing out, eventually revealing the location of the base. Be warned, these bases are crawling with tons of enemies, and patience is going to be needed in order to clear them out quietly, as if alerted, soldiers will call for backup, however, you’ll receive Hero Tokens for doing so.

Mysterium

Who can they be completed by?

Miles Morales

When do they become available?

After rescuing Tombstone.

Following on from your fateful night at the Fun Fair, these missions revolve around Mysterio aka Quentin Beck. By entering into these Mysteriums, you’ll often have to take out enemies within a set time or complete a combat challenge, and the quicker you do so, the more Hero Tokens and XP you’ll receive.

Symbiote Nests

Who can they be completed by?

Peter Parker and Miles Morales

When do they become available?

After playing as Venom.

Fans have waited a long time to see how Venom will take shape in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and we don’t intend to ruin anything here. What follows this first meeting are Symbiote Nests that are scattered across the city. You must protect a target from civilians who’ve been taken over by the alien symbiote within a set time, and doing so will give you those valuable resources. Make sure you utilise your sonic pulse and nearby cars to trigger alarms, as that alien hates loud sirens.