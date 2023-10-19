Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | How to get Tech Parts

Tech Parts are the most freely available resource in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and can be collected from every mission that becomes available as you play through the game. They’re used to upgrade and unlock everything, so you’ll want to stockpile as many as possible if you’re wanting to make your heroes the best they can be, as well as making them look the part with the wide range of suits available. We’ve put together a guide which shows you how to get Tech Parts in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Mild spoilers below. Do not read till the end if you want to avoid all surprises!

Glowing Blue Crates

These aren’t necessarily missions, but rather crates that are scattered across New York. You can eventually unlock a skill which shows them automatically on your map, however, they’re not in short supply and can reward you with a handful of Tech Parts for finding them.

Crimes

Who can they be completed by?

Peter Parker and Miles Morales

When do they become available?

Pretty much once you’re free to start travelling through the city.

A returning feature from the last two games, Crimes take on a whole host of different types, from stopping armoured trucks to putting out burning buildings. Some will revolve around the main villains form the game, and regardless of the type of crime, they’ll reward you with a small supply of tech parts. It’s also worth completing the secondary objective, as this will garner further rewards as a result.

Marko’s Memories

Who can they be completed by?

Peter Parker and Miles Morales

When do they become available?

Pretty much once you’re free to start travelling through the city.

These missions focus on Flint Marko aka The Sandman, and they have you destroying less powerful versions of the troubled villain. After taking out a bunch of them, you’ll be able to crush a mysterious rock with a crystal inside to reveal more about Marko’s story in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and plenty of Tech Parts..

Photo Ops

Who can they be completed by?

Peter Parker and Miles Morales

When do they become available?

Pretty much once you’re free to start travelling through the city.

Perhaps the most relaxing missions of the game, Photo Ops require you to visit various places across New York and have you taking photos of everyday people going about their everyday lives. Open your camera with the touch pad and start snapping. You’ll need to make sure the focus of the picture turns green, but once you do, you’ll be rewarded for your fancy photography.

FNSM Requests

Who can they be completed by?

Peter Parker and Miles Morales

When do they become available?

Early on in the game.

FNSM Requests allow Spider-Man to help out your everyday civilian with a simple yet poignant problem, and some of these are more emotional than you’d expect. It’s well worth playing through every single one, especially the mission where you meet Howard from the first game (which can only be completed by Peter Parker, and for reasons you’ll understand when undertaking it).

Brooklyn Visions

Who can they be completed by?

Miles Morales

When do they become available?

Pretty much once you’re free to start travelling through the city.

Brooklyn Visions missions are your chance for Miles to get to know his fellow peers at his place of study, as well as helping those in need. All missions revolve around students and teachers at Brooklyn Visions, and give you a closer look at their personal lives and the courses they’re on, as well as admiring the hard work that goes on there.

The Flame

Who can they be completed by?

Peter Parker

When do they become available?

You’ll get a call from a Fireman called Clarke telling you to visit a crumbling building following The Sandman’s attacks relatively early on.

One of the coolest set of missions comes from uncovering the mysteries of a cult who worship someone known as The Flame. Sticking with this quest line not only gives you plenty of important resources like Tech Parts in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it also rewards you with an awesome cameo that fans of Peter Parker are going to love.

Prowler Stashes

Who can they be completed by?

Miles Morales

When do they become available?

You’ll get a call from Uncle Aaron after being Miles for one of the first times

Prowler Stashes are puzzle-based missions that have you uncovering a piece of missing tech that Uncle Aaron aka Prowler left around the city. Most of them require you to open up hatches, crawl through moving lasers, or deactivate breakers with your electrical powers, but finishing them all not only gives you Rare Tech Parts, they also leave you with a cool upgrade for your suit.

EMF Experiments

Who can they be completed by?

Peter Parker

When do they become available?

After completing the mission that sees Peter visit the Emily-May Foundation for the first time.

EMF Experiments can be quite taxing as many require you to solve a molecular puzzle. Whatever the challenge, you’ll end up earning yourself a fancy suit at the end. One thing to mention, if you’re worried about finding the ninth and final mission, it becomes available to you right at the very end of the story, so don’t panic!

Hunter Blinds

Who can they be completed by?

Peter Parker and Miles Morales

When do they become available?

After infiltrating Kraven’s hideout.

These missions are all about using your stealth and your skill in order to take out a handful of Kraven’s goons. You can go in webs blazing, but these are best suited for using silence and strategy rather than violence. The blinds require you to destroy every enemy at that location, then scan a map of the Hunter Base. There’re normally two or three blinds that need clearing out, eventually revealing the location of the base. Be warned, these bases are crawling with tons of enemies, and patience is going to be needed in order to clear them out quietly, as if alerted, soldiers will call for backup.

Spider-Bots

Who can they be completed by?

Peter Parker and Miles Morales

When do they become available?

After spending a night at the Emily-May Foundation with Harry (following on from the Coney Island Fun Fair).

These Spider-Bots are located throughout New York, and after spotting their transmission, you can reach the source by heading towards the point at which the signal is pulsing from (the centre of the purple dome). You’ll also hear them through your DualSense controller, so if the sound disappears, you’ve gone too far away.

Mysterium

Who can they be completed by?

Miles Morales

When do they become available?

After rescuing Tombstone.

Following on from your fateful night at the Fun Fair, these missions revolve around Mysterio aka Quentin Beck. By entering into these Mysteriums, you’ll often have to take out enemies within a set time or complete a combat challenge, and the quicker you do so, the more Hero Tokens and XP you’ll receive.

Cultural Museum

Who can they be completed by?

Miles Morales

When do they become available?

After you have to visit the museum when a musical note icon pops up on screen.

One of the more heart-warming questlines you’ll find, the Cultural Museum missions see you retrieving musical instruments from the criminals that took them in an effort to save a museum from going under. Not only are the missions engaging, they provide a beautiful tale about the preservation of black music and its origins, and how it brings a community together. Not only that, you’ll earn one of the most stylish suits in the game and some Tech Parts to spend in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Unidentified Targets

Who can they be completed by?

Peter Parker and Miles Morales

When do they become available?

After taking down one of the Talon Drones while playing through the story.

Perhaps one of the most intense set of missions you’ll complete in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Unidentified Targets see you using your web wings to travel in a wind tunnel directly behind a talon drone in order to extract information revolving around one of Kraven’s plans. When you get to 100% data transfer, you’ll then have to press Triangle to destroy the drone and keep the valuable information. Watch out for projectiles and explosions, as these drones will do everything they can to make sure you don’t get your hands on the data.

Symbiote Nests

Who can they be completed by?

Peter Parker and Miles Morales

When do they become available?

After playing as Venom.

Fans have waited a long time to see how Venom will take shape in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and we don’t intend to ruin anything here. What follows this first meeting are Symbiote Nests that are scattered across the city. You must protect a target from civilians who’ve been taken over by the alien symbiote within a set time, and doing so will give you those valuable resources. Make sure you utilise your sonic pulse and nearby cars to trigger alarms, as that alien hates loud sirens.