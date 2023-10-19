Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | How to get Rare Tech Parts

While Tech Parts can be found in pretty much every mission you complete, Rare Tech Parts are important as they’re needed to unlock a lot of the good stuff Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has to offer. In order to get yourself a nice supply of them, we’ve put together this guide that’ll show you which missions will give you them.

Mild spoilers below.

Glowing Yellow Crates

Much like the blue crates, these glowing yellow crates can be found all across the city. Simply find one, open it, and reap the rewards. There’re no enemies to fight, and while they’re in shorter supply than the blue ones, they’re wealth worth finding as you scour the rooftops.

District Upgrades

As you complete more and more missions in the various districts across New York, you’ll begin to upgrade your affinity with it. Each district has three stages, and the first one will grant you Rare Tech Parts for doing more within it.

Prowler Stashes

Who can they be completed by?

Miles Morales

When do they become available?

You’ll get a call from Uncle Aaron after being Miles for one of the first times

Prowler Stashes are puzzle-based missions that have you uncovering a piece of missing tech that Uncle Aaron aka Prowler left around the city. Most of them require you to open up hatches, crawl through moving lasers, or deactivate breakers with your electrical powers, but finishing them all not only gives you Rare Tech Parts, they also leave you with a cool upgrade for your suit.

EMF Experiments

Who can they be completed by?

Peter Parker

When do they become available?

After completing the mission that sees Peter visit the Emily-May Foundation for the first time.

EMF Experiments can be quite taxing as many require you to solve a molecular puzzle. Whatever the challenge, you’ll end up earning yourself a fancy suit at the end. One thing to mention, if you’re worried about finding the ninth and final mission, it becomes available to you right at the very end of the story, so don’t panic!

Hunter Blinds

Who can they be completed by?

Peter Parker and Miles Morales

When do they become available?

After infiltrating Kraven’s hideout.

These missions are all about using your stealth and your skill in order to take out a handful of Kraven’s goons. You can go in webs blazing, but these are best suited for using silence and strategy rather than violence. The blinds require you to destroy every enemy at that location, then scan a map of the Hunter Base. There’re normally two or three blinds that need clearing out, eventually revealing the location of the base. Be warned, these bases are crawling with tons of enemies, and patience is going to be needed in order to clear them out quietly, as if alerted, soldiers will call for backup.

Unidentified Targets

Who can they be completed by?

Peter Parker and Miles Morales

When do they become available?

After taking down one of the Talon Drones while playing through the story.

Perhaps one of the most intense set of missions you’ll complete in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Unidentified Targets see you using your web wings to travel in a wind tunnel directly behind a talon drone in order to extract information revolving around one of Kraven’s plans. When you get to 100% data transfer, you’ll then have to press Triangle to destroy the drone and keep the valuable information. Watch out for projectiles and explosions, as these drones will do everything they can to make sure you don’t get your hands on the data.