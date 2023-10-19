Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is finally here, and with it comes a ton of missions and collectables, some incredible combat and traversal, and a ton of nods to the comics and films featuring one of the most iconic superheroes of all time. Throughout the game, you’ll travel through famous New York locations as you take on Kraven the Hunter, one of the most feared Spidey villains. There’re also a ton of secrets, twists and turns, and more, giving fans plenty to look forward to. We’ve finished the game in its entirety, and for those wanting to know how long it’ll take to beat Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we have you covered.

Mild spoilers below.

How many missions are there?

Along with the main story, there are a total 12 mission branches for players to get stuck into. There’re 31 main missions in total, but there’re also side stories, and a ton of other missions focusing on every aspect of both Miles and Peter, along with various villains to fight, puzzles to solve, and bases to take down. We don’t want to give every little detail of these away, but there’s so much to get stuck into that you’ll find there is always something to do.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | How long to beat?

If you were to play through the main story and complete a handful of side content, you’re looking at a solid 20 hours. Of course, that doesn’t take into what difficulty you’re playing on, but we did it on the normal ‘Amazing’ difficulty. If you’re wanting to complete every mission the game offers, that’ll add on another 8 hours to your time. On a side note, if you’re looking to platinum Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it took us a total of 30 hours. Regardless of whether you’re wanting to play for the story or for the wealth of well-crafted side content as well, there’s plenty of opportunities to experience everything the game has to offer.