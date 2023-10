Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | How to unlock all Miles Morales Suits

Miles Morales has had plenty of exposure as Spider-Man in recent years, what with two incredible movies and the last Insomniac title featuring the famous webslinger. Once again, Brooklyn Visions’ finest returns in Marvel’s Sider-Man 2, and with that comes a ton of new suits for Miles Morales. We’ve put together a handy guide that will show you what level you need to be or how you unlock all Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Miles Morales suits, as well as any resources you’re going to need.

Mild spoilers follow.

Spider-Man 2 Miles Morales Unlockable Suits

Upgraded Suit

Requirements: None, you start with this one

Resources needed: N/A

Family Business Suit

Requirements: Unlockable from the beginning

Resources needed: 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

Classic Suit

Requirements: Unlockable from the beginning

Resources needed: 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

T.R.A.C.K. Suit

Requirements: Unlockable from the beginning

Resources needed: 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token

Brooklyn 2099 Suit

Requirements: Reach level 7

Resources needed: 30 Tech Parts, 1 Hero Token

Sportswear Suit

Requirements: Reach level 10

Resources needed: 35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

Life Story Suit

Requirements: Reach level 12

Resources needed: 35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

Miles Morales 2099 Suit

Requirements: Reach level 13

Resources needed: 35 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

Advanced Tech Suit

Requirements: Reach level 16

Resources needed: 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens

Shadow-Spider Suit

Requirements: Reach level 18

Resources needed: 45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens

Miles Morales 2020 Suit

Requirements: Reach level 19

Resources needed: 45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens

Purple Reign Suit

Requirements: Reach level 21

Resources needed: 45 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens

Bodega Cat Suit

Requirements: Reach level 24

Resources needed: 50 Tech Parts. 4 City Tokens

Forever Suit

Requirements: Reach level 25

Resources needed: 55 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

Homemade Suit

Requirements: Reach level 27

Resources needed: 55 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens

Into The Spider-Verse Suit

Requirements: Reach level 30

Resources needed: 60 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens

Into The Spider-Verse SB Suit

Requirements: Reach level 33

Resources needed: 70 Tech Parts, 5 City Tokens

10th Anniversary Suit

Requirements: Reach level 36

Resources needed: 75 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

Programmable Matter Suit

Requirements: Reach level 37

Resources needed: 80 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens

S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit

Requirements: Reach level 39

Resources needed: 80 Tech Parts, 6 City Tokens

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Suit

Requirements: Reach level 40

Resources needed: 85 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

Great Responsibility Suit

Requirements: Reach level 42

Resources needed: 90 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts

Across The Spider-Verse Suit

Requirements: Reach level 44

Resources needed: 95 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens

Crimson Cowl Suit

Requirements: Reach level 48

Resources needed: 100 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens

Best There Is Suit

Requirements: Reach level 52

Resources needed: 105 Tech Parts, 7 City Tokens

Dark Ages Suit

Requirements: Reach level 56

Resources needed: 110 Tech Parts, 3 Hero Tokens

Absolute Carnage Suit

Requirements: Complete all Symbiote Nests

Resources needed: 115 Tech Parts, 3 Hero Tokens

King in Black Suit

Requirements: Complete all Symbiote Nests

Resources needed: N/A

Boricua Suit

Requirements: Complete all ‘Brooklyn Visions’ missions

Resources needed: N/A

Smoke And Mirrors Suit

Requirements: Complete all ‘Mysterium’ missions

Resources needed: N/A

Most Dangerous Game Suit

Requirements: Complete all Hunter Binds/Hunter Bases

Resources needed: N/A

City Sounds Suit

Requirements: Complete all ‘Cultural Museum’ missions

Resources needed: N/A

Story Suits

Evolved Suit

Requirements: Complete ‘Finally Free’ story mission

Resources needed: N/A

It’s worth noting that with the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Miles Morales suits that take inspiration from his animated movies, there’s a cool option to turn on an animation setting so that he moves the same way as he does in the Spider-Verse movies.