Solo Leveling: ARISE release date announced

Netmarble has confirmed the global release date for PC and mobile action title, Solo Leveling: ARISE, and it’s May 8th. On top of that, the company has confirmed that since pre-registration started in March, over 12 million people have pre-registered for the game. Yep, that’s over 12 million in less than a month. Solo Leveling is very popular, it seems.

The publisher also confirmed that pre-registration is actually still open. The team says “Players can secure a variety of limited-time rewards when the game officially debuts in early May, such as Legendary Artifact Sets, a Chic Black Suit Costume for Sung Jinwoo, two Mana Power Crystal for each attribute (10 total), and 100,000 of Gold. All players who sign up will be given the opportunity to win Jinwoo’s cherished partner/hunter as well, Yoo Jinho, as a pre-registration reward”.

Check out a recent trailer, below:

Solo Leveling: ARISE is an action game adaptation of Solo Leveling, based on the hit Webtoon. Taking on the role of Jinwoo, players can experience his level-ups and progress through the beloved webtoon tale firsthand, taking on dynamic battles and creating their own combat styles, relying on various combinations of skills and weapons. Not only can players team up with hunters from the Webtoon, they can summon their own “Army of Shadows” just like Jinwoo did when he first uttered the famous line “Arise!” in the Webtoon.

Solo Leveling: ARISE is the first ever game based on Solo Leveling, which is hugely popular and already has a second season of the anime announced (called Arise from the Shadow), while a Korean drama adaptation is also in development, and a webtoon is coming this year, too.

Solo Leveling: ARISE is coming to PC and mobile devices, via the iOS App Store and Google Play on May 8th.