The King of Fighters Allstar adds two new fighters

Two long-awaited Special Signature Fighters have joined Netmarble’s popular action RPG The King of Fighters Allstar as part of the new update. Yuri Sakazaki and King will debut along with a brand new skill type, Charging Skill. There’ll also be new battle cards, a new Challenge Dungeon, and more.

Sakazaki and King will be accessible through the ‘Special Signature Fighter Pick Up Summon.’ Charging Skill will have a gauge that, when fully charged, unleashes a stronger attack. The Charge Skill is immediately activated when using the Awakened Skill. However, both of these two skills can be used separately.

The other updates coming with the update include:

Special Ryuuko Rambu EX and Illusion Dance EX cards will grant a Special Skill that increases ATK by 10% and Penetration by 400 for 10 seconds when using Yuri Sakazaki and King respectively. New Challenge Dungeon: Deimos Base – Players can challenge each stage of Normal Match, Boss Match, etc. with each Awakened Fighter to acquire Awakened EXP Capsule, Fighter Summon Ticket, Rubies and more.

Players can collect event coins by clearing stages and exchange coins with various items. Special Signature Consecutive Login Event – Players can acquire various items by logging in daily. Logging in five consecutive days can unlock special rewards: five Elite Skill Level Up Card x1 Selection Box.

KOF Battle Pass – Players can clear daily missions to earn KOF Pass EXP, and the Pass Tier is raised according to the acquired EXP, where players can earn gold, AP and more as rewards.

You can watch the trailer featuring the two new fighters coming to The King of Fighters Allstar here: