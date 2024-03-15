OTXO coming to PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch this month

Super Rare Games and Lateralis Heavy Industries has announced that OTXO is coming to PlayStation consoles and Nintendo Switch on March 28th.

Originally released on PC (and we’re told it’s pronounced “Oh-cho”), the teams behind it say that it’s a Hotline Miami style top-down shooter.

Check out the announcement trailer, below:

Descending into a dark and mysterious mansion as a nameless protagonist on a vicious quest to rescue their lost love, players will find themselves mercilessly blasting through hordes of enemies, mastering powerful weapons and upgrading their loadout with roguelike progression. As the walls are stained red throughout the mansion, players will unveil hidden secrets, and maybe even their own forgotten past. With the massive variety of weapons, over 100 abilities to unlock, a unique slow-motion Focus mechanic, and a mansion that changes every time you restart a run, each murderous rampage through OTXO is different.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

TONS OF REPLAYABILITY: OTXO will take the player through 8 areas with a randomly laid out selection of rooms out of the over 150 hand-crafted rooms built in the game. No two runs of the game will be the same.

CUSTOMISATION: Find the setup that’ll help you break the cycle from a whole selection of unlockable weapons and over 100 acquirable abilities from the game’s enigmatic bartender.

PLAYSTYLE: With the slow-mo mechanic, Focus, at your disposal OTXO will make the player feel powerful and in control. However, be careful because the variety of enemy types thrown in your way can quickly turn the tides of the combat if you don’t adapt accordingly.

SOUNDTRACK: Fully immerse yourself into the brutal noir-esque murder ballet through the gritty pulse pumping soundtrack composed by the developer himself.

In our review, Lyle scored OXTO 8/10 and said it “is a fast paced murderfest, with a whole lot of interesting power ups and guns for splatting your enemies. There’s not a great deal of enemy variety, but when you’re slowing down time and blasting baddies it’s hard to care too much. It took a long time for another game to capture the magic of Hotline Miami, but OTXO has managed it”.

OXTO is out now for PC, and coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on March 28th. It’ll launch with a 20% discount for $14.99 / €14.99 / £11.99.