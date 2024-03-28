Otxo released on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch today

Super Rare Games and Lateralis Heavy Industries has announced their roguelike shooter Otxo is out now on PS4, PS5, and Switch.

The team clearly isn’t one to shy away from mentioning the game it looks similar to, saying it’s been “hailed as a worthy successor to Hotline Miami“, adding “OTXO throws players into a dark mansion as a nameless protagonist on a desperate mission. Players will blast through relentless enemies, painting the walls red and customizing their attack plan with each bloody, roguelike run”.

As players delve deeper into the mansion, carving a bloody path through enemies, they’ll begin to unravel its mysteries. With each brutal battle, the mansion may reveal its secrets, and perhaps even unlock the puzzle of the players’ own forgotten past. Endless replayability awaits. The mansion’s layout shifts with each run, offering a fresh challenge every time. Players can choose from a vast arsenal of weapons, unlock over 100 abilities, and master the strategic slow-motion ‘Focus’ mechanic to conquer OTXO’s ever-changing depths.

Here’s the key features for the game, from the latest press release:

TONS OF REPLAYABILITY: OTXO will take the player through 8 areas with a randomly laid out selection of rooms out of the over 150 hand-crafted rooms built in the game. No two runs of the game will be the same.

CUSTOMISATION: Find the setup that’ll help you break the cycle from a whole selection of unlockable weapons and over 100 acquirable abilities from the game’s enigmatic bartender.

PLAYSTYLE: With the slow-mo mechanic, Focus, at your disposal OTXO will make the player feel powerful and in control. However, be careful because the variety of enemy types thrown in your way can quickly turn the tides of the combat if you don’t adapt accordingly.

SOUNDTRACK: Fully immerse yourself into the brutal noir-esque murder ballet through the gritty pulse pumping soundtrack composed by the developer himself.

Lyle reviewed this one for us back in May 2023 for PC, saying: “OTXO is a fast paced murderfest, with a whole lot of interesting power ups and guns for splatting your enemies. There’s not a great deal of enemy variety, but when you’re slowing down time and blasting baddies it’s hard to care too much. It took a long time for another game to capture the magic of Hotline Miami, but OTXO has managed it”, and giving it an 8/10 score.

OTXO is available now on PC via Steam, PS4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.