Sworn announced by Team17 Digital and WindWalk Games

Team17 Digital and developer WindWalk Games have announced Sworn, a new co-op action rogue-like game hitting PC and consoles in 2024.

There will also be a closed playtest that’s happening this weekend, which will be followed by an open test from March 25th to March 31st. So there’s plenty of opportunity to play this one ahead of release.

Check out the latest trailer, below:

In SWORN, players will unite in up to four-player co-op, battle Arthur’s corrupted forces in deadly biomes, upgrade their abilities with over 200 unique Blessings of the Fae, and take their upgrades and knowledge beyond death to progress further each run, ultimately, reaching Camelot and slaying King Arthur himself. Explore and reclaim a fallen Camelot in a dark retelling of the Arthurian legend that binds you and your companions in an oath to purge the corrupted Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. Fuse your characters’ strengths; master abilities and test thousands of builds in your quest to overthrow a grievous reign. Each run will be masked in glory and ignoble death.

Here’s the list of key features for Sworn, as per the press release:

Battle solo or unite with friends: Dive into the action combat of fallen Camelot alone or with up to three additional players. Combine the strengths of characters and individual skills to overcome Arthur and his Knights.

Channel creativity through thousands of unique builds: Combine the blessings from the Fae Lords with unique characters, weapons and abilities to create thousands of builds on the journey to becoming a seasoned knight.

Wield the power of the Fae: Swear fealty to the Fae Lords and choose from over 200 unique blessings to unlock their full potential.

A beautifully crafted cosmic world: Experience the enchanting hand-drawn world of Arthurian legend that brings SWORN to life.

If you want to get in on the action yourself, you can sign up for the tests via this link to the official site.

Sworn is coming to PC and Consoles in 2024.