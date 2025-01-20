Action roguelike title Sworn comes to early access in February

Team17 Digital and developer Windwalk Games have together announced the early access date for action roguelike title, Sworn, and it’s coming pretty soon.

The game is “a 1-4 player solo and co-op action rogue-like set in a fallen Camelot where the once heroic King Arthur and his Knights have become corrupted and allowing evil to spread throughout the lands”, and it’ll be hitting Steam early access on February 6th.

Check out the new trailer, below:

SWORN will go live with an open demo that welcomes existing and new fans to wield the power of the fae and use your abilities to save this chaos torn realm. The playtest will feature whole lot of new with new ultimate abilities, new challenges, all new paragon shrines and entirely revamped new player experience.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

Solo and Co-op: Play solo or unite with friends to stand off against the Knights of the Round Table. Combine the strengths of your characters in surprising ways and master abilities to become knights worthy of standing off against Arthur himself.

Explore a fallen Camelot: Meet familiar friends and foes such as such as Merlin and Nimue from Arthurian legend and discover the source of spreading darkness over Avalon, in this beautifully crafted comic world, inspired by the work of American artist Mike Mignola.

Power divine from the Fae: Swear fealty to the Fae Lords and choose from over 200 unique blessings to unleash your full potential.

Creatively conquer Camelot: Versatility thrives in the ever-changing battlegrounds of Camelot. Combine your blessings with unique character, weapon, and ability selections. Test thousands of unique builds as you become a seasoned knight.

Sworn hits early access for PC on February 6th, and it’ll also be coming to consoles for the 1.0 release, at a later date.