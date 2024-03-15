The Devil Within: Satgat is coming to PC early access in April

Newcore Games has confirmed the release date for The Devil Within: Satgat on PC, and it’s entering early access on April 9th, so there’s not long to wait.

It’s notable for a few reasons, but is that on music duty, the game will feature Matthew Heafy of Trivium fame, who also provided some music for Metal: Hellsinger, as well. On top of announcing the release date, there’s also a new trailer that features “never-before-seen characters as they fight to rescue a shattered world from a mysterious demonic plague”. Oh and it also includes some of the previously mentioned music from Matt Heafy.

Check out the new trailer, below:

In The Devil Within: Satgat, you play as Kim Rip, a man at war with himself. When demonic forces erupt into the world, Royal Guard member Kim Rip must act to save humanity – at the risk of his own! He’ll have to cross the land fighting devilized humans on his path to destroy The Ebon Sting, the source of the evil energy unleashed on the world. Players will have multiple weapons to choose from, along with nefarious powers that Kim Rip will earn for each Arch Demon he defeats. As Kim Rip continues growing his powers, players will have an array of offensive, defensive, and mobility abilities to master. The 2.5-D world of The Devil Within: Satgat will also feature thrilling platforming action, with routes that you’ll need to earn the right to explore.

Manje Lee, Creative Director of Newcore Games said: “We combined story-rich gameplay with intense and varied combat that feels good to play and even better to master. Our game matches strategic play with beautiful design that welcomes you into our world of tradition and innovation”.

We got to play a build back in 2023, and Chris White loved it, saying: “Although this was only a small slice of The Devil Within: Satgat, I loved what I saw. The gameplay is satisfying and the enemies are varied and challenging. It’s also lovely to look at despite the monstrosities that have enveloped the land, and the story is pretty cool at this point. I’ll be back come release date (at present it’s some time in Q4 2023), ready to slay more demons and become one powerful warrior with myriad attacking opportunities at any given moment”.

Here’s a list of the key features, too, from the latest press release:

Progressing Abilities you’ll earn by fighting and exploring. Every location has opportunities to learn new skills that will aid in uncovering the secrets of the Ebon Sting.

Intense Platforming that pushes your problem-solving abilities and adds a new complication to fights.

A Vast World inspired by traditional images and neo-futurist aesthetics. Explore desolate cities, rugged peaks, dense forests, military complexes, and more.

Perilous Secrets that all come together to solve an enigmatic riddle about the world at large. What caused the Ebon Sting, and how can one man defeat it? Explore and fight to find out.

The Devil Within: Satgat is coming to PC early access on April 9th.