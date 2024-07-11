The Devil Within: Satgat gets fast-travel and other new features in first major update

The Devil Within: Satgat is a pretty solid Metroidvania, which launched into Early Access in April – and now it’s getting its first major content update, which includes a host of highly-requested features and improvements.
Chiefly among them is the ability to warp between stages, which allows you to retread old ground and hoover up any missing collectables or items – or just go back and punish enemies that gave you a hard time when you weren’t quite so badass. To make this even more impactful, many areas have been refined and revamped, with new hidden secrets to find to better encourage exploration.
More difficulty options are also coming, with the ability to change the challenge rating of bosses to affect the type of rewards you’ll get. Add to this that Newcore Games is also introducing “Elite” monsters to the mix, which reward you with large quantities of engrams, and silver keys to open chests for even more loot. Finally, protagonist Kim Rip will be more customisable, with new skins and accessories.
Unfortunately, the update is so extensive that it will wipe your current progress, and require you to play through the game again. Although if the changes to the stages and enemies are as widespread as they appear to be, that may not be a bad thing.
The Devil Within: Satgat is a cyberpunk-themed Metroidvania with fast-paced, challenging combat, environmental puzzles, and a smattering of Soulslike elements thrown in for good measure. In our Early Access review of The Devil Within, we said:
The Devil Within is, at its core, a very enjoyable, very well-balanced Soulslike Metroidvania that should only improve throughout the early access period. It also features music from Matt Heafy of Trivium, which is a perfect match for the brutal, neo-futuristic, apocalyptic environment design across the three stages here.
As an extra incentive to check it out, Newcore Games are offering a 15% discount on The Devil Within: Satgat until July 20th.
The Devil Within: Satgat can be purchased via Steam early access, and a free demo is available.