What the Golf? launches today on PlayStation, Switch version gets update

Developer Triband has announced its “golf game” What the Golf? is out today for PS4 and PlayStation 5, with a Switch update hitting, too.

Those who like the idea of golf but not the sport might find something here, as it’s more of a puzzle game wrapped up in Golf-clothing, and it’s now out on PlayStation consoles as well. In the team’s own words: “An award-winning silly physics-based golf parody where every level invents a new definition of golf – some brilliant or hilarious, others so absurd they will make you go: WHAT THE GOLF? Bring your car to the Driving Range and golf a bird to get a Birdy or a house and get a Home In One!”.

The PlayStation 5 version includes “fully optimised DualSense support in case you have wondered what it feels like to golf a house, a car or a planet. It also brings over 300 levels, including plenty of previously released updates like the Among-Us inspired Among Golf! More updates are on the way too”.

Here’s the list of key features from the press release, too:

Insanely stupid and silly fun.

Not what you expect but exactly what you need.

Fixes golf once and for all.

Made by people who know nothing about golf.

First (and hopefully the last) game that lets you golf a horse.

Will NOT make you a better golfer. In fact, it might make you worse

The Nintendo Switch version is also getting a free update today, called “SLIME TIME!”. The description of that update is: “In the game’s slimiest update yet chaos has struck, the golf lab is in disarray and slime and things that have come alive! Face a mini campaign with 50+ new silly levels, a new overworld and plenty of green gooey surprises”.

What the Golf? is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and on iOS via Apple Arcade.