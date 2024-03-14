What the Golf? launches today on PlayStation, Switch version gets update

Developer Triband has announced its “golf game” What the Golf? is out today for PS4 and PlayStation 5, with a Switch update hitting, too.
Those who like the idea of golf but not the sport might find something here, as it’s more of a puzzle game wrapped up in Golf-clothing, and it’s now out on PlayStation consoles as well. In the team’s own words: “An award-winning silly physics-based golf parody where every level invents a new definition of golf – some brilliant or hilarious, others so absurd they will make you go: WHAT THE GOLF? Bring your car to the Driving Range and golf a bird to get a Birdy or a house and get a Home In One!”.
The PlayStation 5 version includes “fully optimised DualSense support in case you have wondered what it feels like to golf a house, a car or a planet. It also brings over 300 levels, including plenty of previously released updates like the Among-Us inspired Among Golf! More updates are on the way too”.
Here’s the list of key features from the press release, too:
- Insanely stupid and silly fun.
- Not what you expect but exactly what you need.
- Fixes golf once and for all.
- Made by people who know nothing about golf.
- First (and hopefully the last) game that lets you golf a horse.
- Will NOT make you a better golfer. In fact, it might make you worse
The Nintendo Switch version is also getting a free update today, called “SLIME TIME!”. The description of that update is: “In the game’s slimiest update yet chaos has struck, the golf lab is in disarray and slime and things that have come alive! Face a mini campaign with 50+ new silly levels, a new overworld and plenty of green gooey surprises”.
What the Golf? is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and on iOS via Apple Arcade.