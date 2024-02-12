Developer Triband has announced that What the Golf? is coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 14th, which is great news, as it’s a superb title.

The PS5 version will feature fully optimised DualSense controller support “in case you have wondered what it feels like to golf a house, a car or a planet”, and will also bring “over 300 levels, including plenty of previously released updates like the Among-Us inspired Among Golf!”. The team says that more updates are on the way, too.

Check out the latest trailer:

An award-winning silly physics-based golf parody where every level invents a new definition of golf – some brilliant or hilarious, others so absurd they will make you go: WHAT THE GOLF? Bring your car to the Driving Range and golf a bird to get a Birdy or a house and get a Home In One! The PS version features over 300 levels, including plenty of previously released updates like the Among-Us inspired Among Golf. More updates are on the way!

As per the press release, here’s the features:

Insanely stupid and silly fun.

Not what you expect but exactly what you need.

Fixes golf once and for all.

Made by people who know nothing about golf.

First (and hopefully the last) game that lets you golf a horse.

Will NOT make you a better golfer. In fact, it might make you worse.

We reviewed the game back in May 2020, and it’s excellent. Chris White scored it 9/10, saying: “Triband has crafted a loving tribute to the game of golf without actually being about golf. The physics work wonderfully, and the courses are so diverse and entertaining. Despite there being a few duds in the rough, and some being a tad frustrating, you’ll get a lot of enjoyment from it. It’s packed with humour, tight gameplay, and more courses for you to shake (or throw) your stick at. What the Golf? is a cracking indie game made by developers who may not know anything about golf, however, they make up for it in every other department”.

What the Golf? is coming to PS4 and PlayStation 5 on March 14th.