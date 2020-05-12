What the Golf? available on Nintendo Switch from May 21

Triband has announced that What the Golf? will be available on Nintendo Switch from May 21, featuring a brand-new two-player Party mode. Players can pre-order right now with 25% off the standard price of £17.99 on the Nintendo eShop.

The brand new Party mode allows friends to compete in loads of fun courses to make it to the end flag, however, both play at the same time. The Switch version integrates some of the Switch functionalities, such as the touch screen and the gyro for selected levels, and a few surprises along the way.

You can watch the announcement trailer below: