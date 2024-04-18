Cozy Caravan gets sneak peak in new video

5 Lives Studios, the team behind Cozy Caravan, has revealed a sneak peek of the game about cute, anthropomorphic characters. Coming to Early Access in the Spring, the developer walkthrough shows off a handful of the activities players will be able to partake in as they travel from town to town as part of a guild dedicated to making people happy.

Cozy Caravan lets you embark on an expedition where the arts of crafting, trading, and exploration come together in an enchanting, adorable world. Create your own anthropomorphic character and explore open roads with your trusty caravan alongside your best buddy Bubba, setting up mobile markets as you sojourn from town to town. Craft a variety of items through delightful mini-games, then set up your market and trade with the locals. Experience the warmth of small-town charm with every friendly gesture along the way. Encounter a rich tapestry of characters with their own stories and quests, deepening the sense of connection and community on your travels. Stop and say hello to the local townsfolk and join in on fun activities. And keep an eye out, you never know where you might find someone who could use a lift!

The video for Cozy Caravan shows off how you create a character, meet townsfolk and other travellers, cook dishes, and use resources to provide for the various villagers players will meet on their way.

“With Cozy Caravan we wanted to create the kind of game we wanted to play; something wholesome, relaxing and full of good vibes,” said Dean Ferguson, Creative Lead on Cozy Caravan and Co-Founder of 5 Lives Studios. “We’re all big fans of games like A Short Hike, Animal Crossing, and Stardew Valley, so we wanted to put our own spin on the emerging cozy genre. We had a blast creating these characters, so we’re looking forward to sharing them with you all this Spring!”