Europa Universalis IV: Winds of Change release date announced

Paradox Interactive has confirmed that “major expansion” Europa Universalis IV: Winds of Change is coming to PC on May 8th, making the historical grand strategy game that bit bigger.

The expansion will add “more focus to key regions of the world” as well as “new mission trees, new government reforms, and new national mechanics” which are going to be in place for “over a dozen nations”.

Check out the announcement trailer, below:

There’s a lot of new content with the pack, which will cost $19.99 / £16.75 / €19.99, and the key features from the press release are as follows:

Major American Nations: The Aztecs, Maya and Inca all get significant updates, including an Aztec mechanic that promotes warfare and demanding sacrifices, new ways to unite the Mayan nations into one kingdom, Incan royal authority, and many other improvements and updates. These nations also receive special content to allow an alternate-history invasion of the Old World.

The Aztecs, Maya and Inca all get significant updates, including an Aztec mechanic that promotes warfare and demanding sacrifices, new ways to unite the Mayan nations into one kingdom, Incan royal authority, and many other improvements and updates. These nations also receive special content to allow an alternate-history invasion of the Old World. Major Trading Nations: Both The Netherlands and Venice see expanded historical flavour, including more detailed content for the creation and enlargement of the Dutch Republic, the Glorious Revolution uniting the Dutch and British crowns, the Venetian Council of Ten, and the glories of the Venetian Renaissance.

Both The Netherlands and Venice see expanded historical flavour, including more detailed content for the creation and enlargement of the Dutch Republic, the Glorious Revolution uniting the Dutch and British crowns, the Venetian Council of Ten, and the glories of the Venetian Renaissance. Gunpowder Empires: The declining Timurid Empire can either fully embrace Persian traditions or return to its horse empire roots through a life of plunder, and the rising Mughal Empire has new routes to unite all of India under its sway. The Central Asian Horde nations also get updates, including unique flavour for the Tatar, Mongol and Moghul Khanates.

The declining Timurid Empire can either fully embrace Persian traditions or return to its horse empire roots through a life of plunder, and the rising Mughal Empire has new routes to unite all of India under its sway. The Central Asian Horde nations also get updates, including unique flavour for the Tatar, Mongol and Moghul Khanates. Central Europe: Austria, Hungary and Bohemia get revised trees, including the possibility for the Austrian and Hungarians to form the dual monarchy of Austria-Hungary and for Bohemia to expand Hussite Power in the heart of the Empire, while all three can tailor the HRE to their liking.

Austria, Hungary and Bohemia get revised trees, including the possibility for the Austrian and Hungarians to form the dual monarchy of Austria-Hungary and for Bohemia to expand Hussite Power in the heart of the Empire, while all three can tailor the HRE to their liking. Major Formable European Nations: New alt-historical options and content for the formation of Germany and Italy.

New alt-historical options and content for the formation of Germany and Italy. Minor Orthodox Empires: Surrounded by enemies, the Black Sea kingdoms of Theodoro and Trebizond seek to thrive and expand, potentially reviving Orthodox fortunes in the region.

Surrounded by enemies, the Black Sea kingdoms of Theodoro and Trebizond seek to thrive and expand, potentially reviving Orthodox fortunes in the region. Hisn Kayfa and Hormuz/Oman: The minor nation Hisn Kayfa, heirs of the Ayyubid dynasty, and major Gulf trading powers of Hormuz and Oman get unique mission trees to dominate the Middle East.

Europa Universalis IV: Winds of Change is coming to PC on May 8th.