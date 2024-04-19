Gordian Quest coming this month to PS4 and PS5

Publisher Maximum Entertainment has announced deck-building RPG Gordian Quest is coming to PS5 and PS4 on April 30th.

Previously on PC, Gordian Quest is described as “an endlessly customizable adventure with roguelite elements and turn-based strategic combat” that the publisher says “promises an unmatched blend of novelty and replayability in a sinister world where monsters roam”.

Check out the PlayStation 4 and PS5 announcement trailer, below:

Welcome to Wrendia: a world ruled by darkness – where scoundrels and thieves thrive. This land needs saving – and only heroes can bring Wrendia back from the brink. Explore procedurally generated landscapes in Adventure Mode or go for unpredictable challenge in Realm Mode. Whatever your play style, Gordian Quest offers a diverse array of options for every RPG aficionado. Along your journey, an intricate and expansive narrative will force you to make choices that can send the world of Wrendia into a new golden era or plunge it into a darkness from which it may never recover.

Here’s the list of key features from the press release:

A Myriad of Modes: From the expansive Campaign Mode to the endless challenges of roguelite Realm Mode to the highly explorable procedurally generated Adventure Mode, Gordian Quest offers an infinite amount of replayability.

Ten Diverse Heroes: Featuring classes like the Swordhand, Druid, Golemancer and more – each with a unique playstyle.

Rich Customization: With close to 800 combined passive and active skills, gear up your heroes the way you choose for strategic turn-based battles.

A Personalized Quest: With multiple difficulty options, endless loot that can power up or curse your character alongside critical decision-making and dice rolls, no Gordian Quest adventure is the same as the last.

Gordian Quest is out now on PC (via Steam, GOG), and is coming to PS4 and PlayStation 5 on April 30th.