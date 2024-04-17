Mullet Mad Jack coming to Steam on May 15th

Hammer95 Studios and publisher Epopeia Games has announced that Mullet Mad Jack will be released on Steam on May 15th.

The teams say that Mullet Mad Jack is inspired by classic 90s FPS games, and offers “strategy, and intense action”, also adding that it’s been wish listed 150,000 times, so it seems the community is pretty interested in this one.

Check out the trailer below, and then some information on the game, too:

In an exciting journey inspired by classic anime, you will be immersed in the cyberpunk world of Mullet MadJack, set in the 90’s… 2090s to be precise. Your mission is to rescue the world’s most famous influencer from the clutches of a dangerous criminal organization comprised of powerful billionaire robots. In the future, vigilantes are addicted to dopamine, and to get their fix, you’ll have to overcome deadly challenges in each skyscraper, floor by floor, all in pursuit of securing your own dopamine hit. Get ready to face each level and claim your dose of adrenaline. As you progress through the building’s floors, a crowd hungry for action follows your every move through live streaming broadcasts. This public exposure creates additional tension, increasing the pressure on you and the need to achieve increasingly more impressive feats. Your battle is not only for the liberation of the kidnapped influencer, but also for the preservation of your own reputation and the entertainment of those who are watching.

Alessandro Martinello, Game Director, said: “We love the golden age of Japanese anime from the 80s and 90s, and we want to pay tribute to that magical era with this game”.

The press release for the game also contains some key features, as follows:

Exciting and dynamic combat: Race against time and infiltrate a building alone, overcoming each floor until you reach your objective.

Race against time and infiltrate a building alone, overcoming each floor until you reach your objective. Campaign mode: Clear floors filled with robots, and in crucial moments, execute ultraviolent finishes on your enemies to survive.

Clear floors filled with robots, and in crucial moments, execute ultraviolent finishes on your enemies to survive. Survival mode: Utilize your skills in an endless mode and outdo your friends.

Utilize your skills in an endless mode and outdo your friends. Unique visual and art style: The contrasting colours between black and vibrant neon evoke the aesthetics of violent and adult anime from the era of VHS tapes.

The contrasting colours between black and vibrant neon evoke the aesthetics of violent and adult anime from the era of VHS tapes. Engaging narrative: Set in an Old School cyberpunk world full of robots, the aesthetics of 90s anime merge with an action-packed environment.

Set in an Old School cyberpunk world full of robots, the aesthetics of 90s anime merge with an action-packed environment. Nostalgic soundtrack: Inspired by the synthwave genre, the soundtrack sets the tone and urban atmosphere of the game.

Inspired by the synthwave genre, the soundtrack sets the tone and urban atmosphere of the game. Evolve your character: Enhance your character with smart choices so that you can reach the top floor in the best possible time or you’ll have to try again, all in the best Rogue-Lite style. But remember that each upgrade will affect how the game is played.

Mullet Mad Jack is coming to PC via Steam on May 15th. A demo is available now as part of Steam FPS Fest.