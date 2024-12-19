Mullet MadJack crossover with UltraKill adds new free mode

Hammer95 Studios and Epopeia Games have together announced a crossover between Mullet MadJack and UltraKill.

The crossover will come via a free update today, and will add a brand new boss rush mode. The team says: “Players will face a series of bosses in a race against the clock. The faster you defeat them, the higher your position in the global rankings will be. Show off your skills and reach the top!”

It’s worth noting that there are spoilers for UltraKill, as the final boss rush showdown features “a special boss straight from ULTRAKILL!”, with the team adding: “Yes, one of the most iconic villains in the ultra-violent universe is here, ready to test your skills to the extreme. Can you win this epic battle?”

Mullet MadJack immerses players in an engaging retro FPS experience with roguelite elements, transporting them to an anime world full of excitement. With a unique fusion of elements influenced by classic 90s FPS games, strategy, and intense action, the game promises to keep players entertained for hours on end. Your mission is clear: rescue the most famous influencer on the planet from the clutches of a dangerous criminal organization, made up of powerful billionaire robots. Meanwhile, you will face violent battles as you are a dopamine-addicted vigilante who will do anything to get his own dose beating deadly challenges as you progress floor by floor of a huge skyscraper. As you progress through the floors, an action-hungry crowd follows your every move via streaming broadcasts. This public exposure adds more tension, increasing the pressure on you and the need to perform increasingly impressive feats.

In our review of the game in May this year, we said: “Mullet Madjack is a breakneck boomer shooter with a whole lot of charm. The speed-run style gameplay is compelling and clever, the Roguelike elements make it replayable even when you fail, and the new mechanics in each chapter keep things fresh. It can feel a little frustrating to lose so quickly when things get too hectic, but if you can keep up with the pace you’ll have a cracking time shooting endless corridors of robots.”

Mullet MadJack is out now for PC.