One Piece anime celebrates 25 years next month

Toei Animation is planning on celebrating 25 years of One Piece Anime by bringing the festivities to Europe next month. A total of five countries will host giant inflatables to spread cheer in honour of Monkey D. Luffy’s birthday, and there will be plenty of surprises to discover in each city from May 5.

One Piece tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his colorful crew. Accompanied by his faithful companions, his ambition is to become the Pirate King and find One Piece, the mythical hidden treasure of Gol D. Roger. It’s a story where the theme of friendship is central, we see the characters grow and become better versions of themselves. The Straw Hat Pirates manage to overcome all the difficulties, while remaining united and of course, they don’t forget to have fun along the way!

The five cities are as follows:

Milan, Italy – Piazza Gae Aulenti in Portanueva

Berlin, Germany – Alexa Mall

London, United Kingdom – Outernet, Now Trending

Madrid, Spain – Principe Pio

Paris, France – Hôtel de la Marine

The One Piece Anime will celebrate its 25 years with a pop-up store in Milan, an immersive video experience in London, a highly symbolic location in Paris, and plenty of goodies to find in Berlin and Madrid. For fans wanting to celebrate the festivities, they can share selfies with the hashtag #LuffyBirthday2024 on Instagram, or alternatively send them to the birthday celebration’s official website. If fans can’t make it, the website will be sharing plenty of photos on the day.