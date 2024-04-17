One Piece anime celebrates 25 years next month

Toei Animation is planning on celebrating 25 years of One Piece Anime by bringing the festivities to Europe next month. A total of five countries will host giant inflatables to spread cheer in honour of Monkey D. Luffy’s birthday, and there will be plenty of surprises to discover in each city from May 5.
One Piece tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his colorful crew. Accompanied by his faithful companions, his ambition is to become the Pirate King and find One Piece, the mythical hidden treasure of Gol D. Roger. It’s a story where the theme of friendship is central, we see the characters grow and become better versions of themselves. The Straw Hat Pirates manage to overcome all the difficulties, while remaining united and of course, they don’t forget to have fun along the way!
The five cities are as follows:
- Milan, Italy – Piazza Gae Aulenti in Portanueva
- Berlin, Germany – Alexa Mall
- London, United Kingdom – Outernet, Now Trending
- Madrid, Spain – Principe Pio
- Paris, France – Hôtel de la Marine
The One Piece Anime will celebrate its 25 years with a pop-up store in Milan, an immersive video experience in London, a highly symbolic location in Paris, and plenty of goodies to find in Berlin and Madrid. For fans wanting to celebrate the festivities, they can share selfies with the hashtag #LuffyBirthday2024 on Instagram, or alternatively send them to the birthday celebration’s official website. If fans can’t make it, the website will be sharing plenty of photos on the day.
When people hear the word anime, it is usually associated with One Piece as it’s easily one of the most popular of all time. Below you’ll find some impressive facts about the series.
- More than 510 million manga sold worldwide
- 107 volumes published since 1997
- One Piece holds the Guinness World Record for the most copies published of a single book series written by a single author
- An anime that celebrates its 25th anniversary this year
- 1100 episodes at one episode per week since 1999
- The series won the “Best Sequel” award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023
- Numerous collaborations with brands from around the world: Burger King, Puma, Monnaie de Paris, Havaianas, Célio, Vans, Seiko, Lush…