One Piece Odyssey coming to Switch in July

Bandai Namco has announced that One Piece Odyssey is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 26th, and it’ll be the deluxe edition.

That means the Switch version will include the Reunion of Memories extra content, which came to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC when it was released in January 2023. It’ll also include extra outfits with ” the Traveling outfits and the Sniper King’s Traveling Outfit. Bandai Namco adds that “In addition, the City of Water outfits will be making their debut on the Nintendo Switch version.

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

A new RPG from the hugely popular manga and anime series ONE PIECE, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the series! The famed pirate, Monkey.D.Luffy, better known as Straw Hat Luffy, and his Straw Hat Crew, are sailing across the New World in search of the next island and the next adventure that awaits them. But during their voyage they are caught in a storm and shipwrecked. They find themselves washed up on a lush tropical island surrounded by constantly raging storms… Separated from his crew, Luffy sets off on a grand, new adventure to find his friends and escape the island! Dangerous new enemies, terrifying forces of nature, and more await them! Play as various members of the Straw Hat Crew in a classic RPG set in the world of the popular ONE PIECE anime!

While the game wasn’t quite the home run hit we thought it could be when we previewed it, Lyle still enjoyed it, saying: “There are a whole heap of different crafting mechanics and equipment synthesis systems to get stuck into with the doodads you collect out and about. You can cook meals that you can take into battle for much greater healing than shop bought items give you. There are also trick balls, which are craftable bombs that lower enemy stats or inflict status effects on them. Fusing together your equipment is a mechanic that comes much later in the game, and can be used to power-up your party members massively”.

One Piece Odyssey is out now for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, The Nintendo Switch version will launch on July 26th.