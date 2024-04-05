Ripout update released ahead of Steam Free Weekend

3D Realms and Pet Project Games has announced a new major update for Ripout, while also confirming a free weekend on Steam.

The update is called the “New Beginning Update”, and adds a “state-of-the-art Synthetic mind pal and sidekick character who will help lead players”, while also adding a new enemy called “The Leaper”, which the developer says “spawns in swarms and only moves by jumping, as well as new destructible blockade doors and updated enemy behaviours”. So in other words, you’ll really need to use theco-op aspects to take them down.

Check out the new trailer, below, and the full patch notes here.

Cynthia is part of a fully updated tutorial that helps players familiarize themselves with their Pet Gun, the horrors of space, and all the major gameplay features. She will have players exploring derelict ships and saving humanity in no time. You can learn more about the update in the latest patch notes here. This update is the perfect time for new and veteran players to jump in and try out all the latest changes in RIPOUT. Players can experience the game for free during the Steam Free Weekend starting today (April 5) at 10 a.m. PT and ending on April 8. If players like what they see, they can buy the game for 40% off until April 19. RIPOUT is a co-op horror FPS where you’ll journey through derelict spaceships, battle mutant monstrosities, and complete various missions searching for the last remaining bastion of humanity. Harness the power of your trusty biomechanical Pet Gun and gain a tactical advantage by ripping weaponry off enemies to use on your own.

When Chris White had a look at the game for us, he said: “Exploring derelict ships together will be much more exciting with others as long as some of the problems at this stage are addressed. We’ll be sure to cover when the game’s released, and despite a handful of concerns at this stage, there’s still plenty to like, especially the way the guns feel to shoot”.

As mentioned, the free weekend will run from today (April 5th) until April 8th, and then if you do like it, it’s discounted until April 19th.

Ripout is out now for PC via Steam.