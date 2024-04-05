Sacred Reunion DLC released for Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

Maximum Entertainment has released Sacred Reunion, the free DLC for Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons. It features new characters, modes, options, and more. Series veterans Ranzou, Chin Sei Mei, and Sonny are all joining the fight, as well as the debut of online co-op, a new Survival mode, and the new 1v1 mode.

Sacred Reunion also brings new upgrades, improvements, additional content and a new difficulty mode. A brand new trailer has been released for the DLC which you can watch at the bottom of this article.

Set in the nuclear wasteland of New York City during the year 199X, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons features a showdown between the iconic Double Dragon brothers, Billy and Jimmy Lee, and their allies against the criminal gangs terrorizing the city for dominance. Defeat one gang and the others will seize the opportunity to grab more power for themselves by enhancing their own abilities and bringing in new sub-bosses to take players down. To combat this, you’ll have a multitude of powerful friends and resources at your disposal as you fight to save the city.

We reviewed the original release in August of last year and said, “Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is good for short bursts, and the pixel art style is nicely designed regardless of the level. The combat is fast and responsive, and combos are easy to initiate, but it does become more repetitive as you progress. There’s definitely a difficulty spike after a few levels, but you’re rarely left struggling as long as you’re utilising the tag mechanic, and the roguelike elements, if a little sparse, are a neat addition to help mix up the combat.”