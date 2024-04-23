SimRail – The Railway Simulator “Cargo Pack” released

SimRail and publisher PlayWay has announced that SimRail – The Railway Simulator has a new Cargo Pack DLC that’s just released.

There will also be a free update which adds a “functional ETCS level 1 and 2 system and a new route – a test track in Żmigród, where you will have the opportunity to learn how to use new functionalities. There will also be many new signal boxes – including on railway line 62, as well as numerous fixes to the errors you reported”.

The King of Polish freight mainlines, strong as a bull – take the helm of the legendary ET22 locomotive and lead heavy freight trains with new wagons! Coal is not all we transport on the SimRail network – The Railway Simulator Cargo Pack. Test your strength by pulling wagons filled with gasoline or diesel oil, but be careful because advanced physics simulates the fluid movement in the ‘barrels’, affecting the behaviour of the train!

Here’s the details of what’s included, via the press release:

ET22 (201E) – The heavy, six-axle monster with a power of 3000 kW and a weight of 120 tons. Over nearly 20 years of intensive work, 1184 units were produced for Poland and 23 units for Morocco (1975-1976). To this day, most ET22 locomotives operate for PKP Cargo. Still, other carriers have also acquired some and successfully transported thousands of tons of goods in Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

Special construction Falns 441V hopper wagons as well as tank wagons "Zas" and "Zaes"- A train filled to the brim with aggregates, weighing over 3000 tons, will be able to travel at a speed of 100 km/h on the mainline or test itself on the advanced Silesian section from the Staszic mine!

Test your skills with ET22 and new single-player missions! – Only the best engineers will overcome the steep ascent from the Staszic mine and numerous speed restrictions while pulling even 3000t. After unloading, Falns wagons can return to the mine at a maximum speed of up to 100 km/h!

SimRail – The Railway Simulator is out now for PC via Steam.