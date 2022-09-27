House Flipper 2 gets a new gameplay trailer

Developer Frozen District has revealed a new gameplay trailer for House Flipper 2, set for release in 2023. On top of that, the Steam page is now live as well, so you can add the game to your wishlist, if you fancy it.

The trailer (below) showcases core mechanics of demolitions, repairs, and remodels with satisfying before-and-after shots in a crisp, new visual style. Elsewhere, that freshly published Steam page shares concrete details on the upgrades and features fans can expect to see in the sequel, including new story elements and a Sandbox Mode where players can build homes from scratch.

Lead Producer, Jakub Bujas explained that it’s more than just a sim-game, saying: “It’s an inspiring journey of transformation that speaks to our roots, and the places that made us who we are. We’ve put a lot of heart and story into House Flipper 2, polishing our trusty tools, focusing on player creativity, and adding mysteries to uncover. We think returning fans and brand new players alike will enjoy relaxing, creating, and exploring the community of Pinnacove in House Flipper 2″.

House Flipper 2 moves beyond simple renovation tasks. Although the core repair and refurbishment elements of the original game remain, players can now choose to design homes from scratch, building brand new houses in Sandbox Mode. A new Story Mode offers players a chance to delve into engaging renovation challenges with narratives that uncover more about Pinnacove and its residents.

The original game is currently on sale, and has set a new record of 18,300 concurrent players via Steam. It had a total (so far) of 6 pieces of downloadable content. Honestly, I haven’t played the series, but after watching the trailer for the new one, I kinda want to. It looks all sorts of relaxing/cathartic.

This one is set for release on PC in 2023.