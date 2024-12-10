House Flipper 2 “Cozy Christmas” update is coming this week

Frozen District has detailed the Cozy Christmas update for House Flipper 2, which is set to release on December 12th, which is Thursday this week.

Announced via a Steam update post, the developer says: “The winter season is getting wild so here we come with the final Major Update of 2024 that will allow you to start your Christmas preparations in House Flipper 2! With this update, we have quite a lot of stuff for ya, both content and news-wise.”

We’re delivering a sweet chunk of content to make your snowy house designs possible! In this announcement, you can expect a bit of a sneak peek, and on December 12, you’ll be able to download the update for free and check out all of its content! We’re throwing in a bunch of new items (260 of them to be exact!) like Christmas decorations, cute nightlights, and much more! As always, we’ll post a full list of additions and changes once the update comes out on December 12. In addition to new content, you can expect some minor fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

There is also set to be a new stream on December 12th as well, at 6pm CET (5pm UK time), which you can watch via this link. The stream will include a new update walkthrough, House Flipper 2 DLC announcement, co-op mode discussion, and some giveaways.

In our review of House Flipper 2, we said: “This is one of those games where you can put some music or a podcast on and lose hours. The only thing I’d add is either a time lapse of your improvements to a house, or a before and after gallery, because the simple act of improving these homes and businesses is so smooth you don’t realise how much you’ve done until you take a step back at the end. You don’t have to fully finish the jobs either, as it’s based on a three-star system and you’ll only need one to progress, but I routinely found myself finishing every job to three stars for the extra money and the sheer cathartic joy of making something rough-hewn and scrappy look very pretty instead. In a year dominated by MetroidVanias, huge open worlds, and big budget action, House Flipper 2 is a refreshingly joyous experience.”

In the same update post, the developer also announced a “fun new project we are currently working on. A cozy game called Your Tree!”. Check out the trailer below:

It is a cozy, relaxing game about growing trees. You choose every detail, such as trunks and leaves, change the tree’s colors, and decide on ornaments around… your tree! A perfect experience to let off some steam.

House Flipper 2 is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.