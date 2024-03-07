House Flipper 2 console release date confirmed for April

Frozen District has revealed the console release date for House Flipper 2, and it’s April 10th, which is pretty soon.

Originally planned for March 21st, the April 10th date gives the team “extra time to optimize the gameplay for console certification, and to include both the Spring and April Fool’s Day updates (arriving April 1st) for all console players”.

First up, then, let’s look at the newly released console release trailer:

Perhaps that Spring update is even bigger news, so we’ve got all the details, below:

New Items

Stylish curtains and floor coverings, including carpets that can be spread like tiles

Elegant blinds, plus realistic fire for fireplaces and candles

Exclusive spring order items, a handy ladder, and cozy pillows for that touch of comfort

Enhanced Mechanics

Enjoy the perk of sleeping in beds to rejuvenate your character

Now sell stairs and roofs directly in the campaign

Resize objects in Flipper Mode for that perfect fit in any space

Exciting Additions

Meet 4 new buyers, each with their own unique preferences and needs

Explore one new house available for purchase and dive into a new mission order

Embark on a special job from Nico and Carol, transforming their home into a haven for a healthier lifestyle!

We really enjoyed House Flipper 2 when we reviewed on PC, with Mick scoring it 8.5/10 and saying: “This is one of those games where you can put some music or a podcast on and lose hours. The only thing I’d add is either a time lapse of your improvements to a house, or a before and after gallery, because the simple act of improving these homes and businesses is so smooth you don’t realise how much you’ve done until you take a step back at the end. You don’t have to fully finish the jobs either, as it’s based on a three-star system and you’ll only need one to progress, but I routinely found myself finishing every job to three stars for the extra money and the sheer cathartic joy of making something rough-hewn and scrappy look very pretty instead. In a year dominated by MetroidVanias, huge open worlds, and big budget action, House Flipper 2 is a refreshingly joyous experience”.

House Flipper 2 is out now on PC, and coming to consoles on April 10th.