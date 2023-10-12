House Flipper 2 trailer reveals new sandbox mode

Frozen District has released a new trailer for House Flipper 2, coming on December 14th to Steam, that shows off the all-new sandbox mode.

In the sandbox mode, the developer says that the “experience elevates the home renovation gaming experience to new heights”, adding that “players are no longer limited to merely flipping existing homes; the Sandbox Mode empowers them to craft houses from the ground up, answering years of dedicated fan feedback from forums and beyond”.

Check out the new sandbox trailer for House Flipper 2, below. We’ve also added the official word from the press release, too.

While Story Mode remains a beloved feature from House Flipper 1, now Sandbox mode promises to give fans what they were missing – and more. Such is the vastness of this sandbox — or perhaps “arena box” would be more apt — that Frozen District’s level designers constructed every house in House Flipper 2’s Story Mode using the Sandbox Mode. This grants players access to the same sophisticated tools wielded by the game developers, essentially transforming this mode into an advanced level editor.

Frozen District also sent over some key features for the sandbox mode, as follows:

New Sandbox Mode: Build from scratch with unparalleled creative freedom. From a Minecraft-inspired house to a chic urban residence, the sky’s the limit.

Build from scratch with unparalleled creative freedom. From a Minecraft-inspired house to a chic urban residence, the sky’s the limit. Advanced Building Tools: Use grid snapping or free placement for meticulous design control.

Use grid snapping or free placement for meticulous design control. Customization and Flexibility: Clone styles, alter wall heights, or even relocate entire houses.

Clone styles, alter wall heights, or even relocate entire houses. Landscaping Features: Shape and mould the environment, from rolling hills to deep basements.

Shape and mould the environment, from rolling hills to deep basements. Material Customization: Dynamic options to change wall patterns, colours, and more.

Dynamic options to change wall patterns, colours, and more. Floor Plan View: Top-down planning mode for detailed design and layout.

Top-down planning mode for detailed design and layout. Expanding Furniture Library: Over 1,500 items, and growing, for detailed interior designs.

Over 1,500 items, and growing, for detailed interior designs. Undo & Redo at Will: A misstep? Simply undo or redo, offering players unmatched flexibility.

A misstep? Simply undo or redo, offering players unmatched flexibility. Endless Customization: With adjustable walls and a vast colour spectrum for painting, endless design possibilities await.

With adjustable walls and a vast colour spectrum for painting, endless design possibilities await. House Creations & Community Sharing: players will be able to share their custom house creations with the broader community.

players will be able to share their custom house creations with the broader community. Interactive and Immersive: Insert windows without prior cut-outs, construct basements, and dynamically alter landscapes in real time.

House Flipper 2 is coming to PC via Steam on December 14th.