House Flipper 2 demo coming as part of Steam Next Fest

Developer Frozen District has announced that a demo for House Flipper 2 will be coming as part of Steam Next Fest, starting June 19th and running until June 26th.

The demo version of House Flipper 2 will “let players take control of their trusty renovator’s tools to flip a run-down home on a picturesque island. A lot has changed since the first instalment, yet in House Flipper 2, some of the classic mechanics make a comeback, refreshed and upgraded”. It’s also a chance to see the mechanics for connecting lights, painting, clearing, and new interactivity, as well as some advance customisation features for furniture.

The demo focuses on interior renovation and restoration but also includes traces of the future Architect Mode, which will involve free building. However, the full extent of this mode will only be revealed in the full version of the game, where players will have the opportunity to construct their own unique homes entirely from scratch. More than just a simulation game, House Flipper 2 offers an inspiring journey of transformation and rediscovery. It’s a story deeply rooted in the essence of home, about returning to the place that shaped us and embarking on a quest to forge a new identity, establish friendships, and contribute to the community.

Here’s the list of key features included in the demo:

One House, One Island: Players will embark on a task to place orders for a house on a deserted island, offering approximately 1.5 hours of immersive gameplay

Tool Inventory: The demo offers 10 tools, with seven being familiar from the first game. Many of these tools showcase new functionalities or modes

New Mechanics: Unpacking items from boxes will be introduced as a fresh game mechanic, elevating the gameplay experience

Day and Night Cycle: The game now features a realistic day and night cycle, adding a new layer of realism

Task Highlighting: Flipper Sense allows players to highlight objects for tasks

Flipper Sense allows players to highlight objects for tasks Customization and Variety: The demo introduces a division of objects into various companies, each with their own unique character. It also provides the possibility for advanced customization of items

House Flipper 2 is coming to PC later this year.