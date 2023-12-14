House Flipper 2 launches today, collector’s edition and competition announced

To celebrate the launch of House Flipper 2, the developer is offering a chance to win a custom Tiny Home PC in a competition as well as a collector’s edition which will launch with the console version in March 2024.

The new game in the series pushes the idea much further than before, offering a story campaign as well as a sandbox mode, but it has to be said, the Tiny Home PC looks incredibly cool, and the collector’s edition is pretty nice too.

Before we get started, have a look at the newly released launch trailer, below:

Take up your trusty renovator’s tools to flip run-down homes in the three picturesque neighbourhoods of Pinnacove. Classic mechanics make a comeback, polished, expanded and upgraded! Plus new tools for connecting lights, cleaning, painting, decorating, and advanced customization for furniture. The all-new Sandbox Mode allows players to freely design and build structures from their imagination using modern building methods. Demolish, desire, design, rebuild your dream home, and share it with the world!

So, for the competition, the developers behind the game want to see “your best creations interpreting how Robinson Crusoe (from Daniel Defoe’s 1719 novel) might live if he had unlimited resources to build his dream home on a desert island”, adding that the first place price is a “Custom Miniature Home PC, complete with working living room TV (that you can play House Flipper 2 on!) and coolant-filled shower! The PC comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 7800 X3D processor and the Radeon RX 7900XTX graphics card”.

See the Tiny Home PC in image form, below, and yes, that really is a computer.

Last up in House Flipper 2 news, is the collector’s items which can be grabbed when the game comes to consoles in March 2024.

A limited-edition Collector’s Version of House Flipper 2 by Merge Games

A beautifully crafted physical edition of the game’s soundtrack on vinyl by Black Screen Records

A unique collector’s pads compatible with Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5 by Aimcontrollers

All of these items can be grabbed at this link.

House Flipper 2 is out now on PC for Steam.