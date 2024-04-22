Starlight Games is a new studio including ex-Psygnosis team members, three games announced

A new Liverpool-based studio, Starlight Games has been announced that is made up of industry veterans including Gary Nichols, formerly of Pysgnosis, the team behind the likes of Wipeout, Lemmings, and a lot more. The team has revealed three projects are in the works, and all of them sound pretty exciting.

As well as Nichols, Nick Burcombe (the co-creator of Wipeout) is Design Director, while Andy Santos (co-creator of Skate) is Producer. In terms of more recent titles, Ben Cronin is also a member of the team, and he worked on Horizon: Call of the Mountain. The team says that it’s focusing on developing new titles that “focuses on innovative gameplay experiences that are visually stunning using Unreal Engine 5. The studio also seeks to discover young new talent and give them hands on experience in the videogame industry”.

Over to the games, then. The first announcement is House of Golf 2.

House of Golf 2 is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X, and will be hitting those formats in Summer 2024. It’s the sequel to the original game which came to Nintendo Switch in 2019, and as mentioned before, will be developed in Unreal Engine 5.

Next up is a game without a title. That said, we know it’s being directed by Wipeout co-creator Nick Burcombe, and Starlight Games says more information will be released in the “coming months”. For now, it’s just known as an “exciting futuristic sports title”.

In terms of new IP, the other new game is simply described as: “a strategy sci-fi rogue-lite action experience that will also be revealed soon”.

The team also says that it’ll be developing “several Unreal Engine Fortnite experiences lead by the team’s young new talent the first of which is Jungle Jam and will launch at the end of April 2024”.

“Our vision is to foster a creative ecosystem where talent can flourish and dreams can be turned into reality”, said Gary Nichols, Founder of Starlight Games”, adding “We want to provide the platform and resources for young talent to thrive and leave a lasting impact on the industry”.