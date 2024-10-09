House of Golf 2 coming to Switch, Halloween content being added

Developer Starlight Games has announced a chunk of news relating to its title House of Golf 2, not least that it’s coming to Nintendo Switch.

The developer says that while it’s now available for PC (Steam, Epic Games, GOG), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X, the Switch version will be coming around Christmas time, and there are discounts of 50% off for the other versions over Halloween. Specifically, the PlayStation and Steam versions will be on sale from October 9th to the 23rd, while the Xbox version will be on sale from October 29th to November 4th.

The Halloween update will adds lots of themed content, such as “immersive environments, audio and sounds associated with the season of All Hallows’ Eve; from pumpkin and cauldron balls to eerie looking rooms, players can’t putt without keeping an eye out for ghosts, ghouls and creepy onlookers.”

Also new to House of Golf 2 are new balls, new levels (holes), Weekly Tournaments and regular 48-hour Challenges. New holes can be unlocked and played in the practice area once having played them through via a live tournament or a 48-hour Challenge.

“We’re ever evolving and supporting House of Golf 2, and transforming House of Golf 2 to fit in with the Halloween season not only felt like a fun idea, but allows players to come back to the game with new content and an experience unlike before,” said Gary Nichols, CEO of Starlight Games. “The Nintendo Switch release for later this year shows our commitment and dedication to bring House of Golf 2 to as many players as possible; taking the indoor mini-golf game from the home, to anywhere you’d like to play.”

Here’s the key features for the game, developed by a team that includes the co-creator of WipEout, co-creator of Skate, and a whole lot more talent, too.

Couch Play for 4 Players: Although playable in solo, gather up to four players for the ultimate couch play experience. House of Golf 2 is tailor-made for lively gatherings and family fun, delivering seamless multiplayer action that’s perfect for parties and game nights. Who will reign supreme in your household?

Over 100 Holes: With over 100 meticulously crafted holes to conquer, the game offers endless entertainment and surprises. Each hole presents a unique puzzle waiting to be solved with the perfect swing.

Trick Score System: Unleash your creativity and skill with our innovative Trick Score System. Showcase your mastery with jaw-dropping shots, ricocheting around corners and defying gravity to earn impressive scores and wow your friends.

Live Tournaments and Holes: Ready to test your mettle? Dive into Live Tournaments and compete on a variety of dynamic courses for exciting prizes, from coins to exclusive skins and golf balls. There's always a new challenge to conquer and rewards to claim. Ensure you stay top of the pile in the Leaderboards feature.

House of Golf 2 is out now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. It’s coming to Nintendo Switch this Christmas.