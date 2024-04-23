Sucker For Love: Date to Die For out today, launch trailer released

Developer Akabaka and publisher DreadXP has announced that Sucker For Love: Date to Die For has launched today on Steam, and put out a new trailer to celebrate.
Sucker For Love: Date to Die For is the sequel to Sucker For Love: First Date, and the publisher says that it “amps up the visuals with popping hand-drawn art and environments straight out of a nightmarish adventure, one with memorable characters that are not all to be feared”.
Check out the launch trailer, below:
Sucker For Love: Date to Die For is a visual adventure with a fresh playable character, monstrous love interests to fall for, occult rituals to summon and survive, and a whole lot of heartache. Explore the 360-degree hand-drawn environment in a first-person adventure style to find the next step in your quest to escape the cursed place. This is a love letter to Lovecraftian horror that focuses on the often neglected aspect of stories in the genre: the madmen and monsters under the thrall of the gods, rather than the eldritch gods themselves.
Sucker for Love: Date to Die For subverts the typical visual novel dating tropes by putting the spotlight on Stardust, an asexual BIPOC woman who finds herself as the pursued rather than the pursuer. After investigating mysterious disappearances in her hometown of Sacramen-Cho, she ends up kidnapped and trapped deep in the disturbing labyrinthian woods, equipped only with a copy of the cultist’s spellbook. She notices the instructions for summoning The Black Goat of the Woods, Rhok’zan, a ritual that sets in motion the events of a different kind of dating novel. Will Stardust escape the cultists at her heels? Will she find love in the process? It’s up to you to find out.
Here’s the list of key features, from the press release:
- A fun four-chapter visual-novel romp through Lovecraftian mythos, inspired by classics like “The Dunwich Horror” and “The Shadow over Innsmouth”.
- Introducing Rhok’zan, The Black Goat of the Woods: a new dateable entity!
- Multiple endings determined by player choice.
- 360-degree, hand-drawn 2D environments!
- Nostalgic art style reminiscent of old-school anime and classic dating sims!
- Absolutely no scares whatsoever, we swear. Trust us haha!
Sucker For Love: Date to Die For is out today for PC via Steam.