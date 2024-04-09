Sucker for Love: Date to Die For release date confirmed for this month

Developer Akabaka and publisher DreadXP has confirmed the release date for hand-drawn visual novel Sucker for Love: Date to Die For, and it’s April 23rd.
Sucker for Love: Date to Die For is the sequel to Sucker for Love: First Date, and the team say it’s a bit different from the usual dating sim, starring “Stardust, an asexual woman not driven by love but instead driven by a desire to escape the rural town overrun by fanatical cultists”.
Check out the release date trailer, below:
Sucker For Love: Date to Die For is a sequel to the highly popular cult-favorite Lovecraftian dating simulator, Sucker for Love: First Date, and introduces a new protagonist, new abominable love interests, new occult rituals, and a whole lot of heartache. The game lets you explore the 360 degree hand-drawn environment in a first person adventure game navigation style and is a love letter to Lovecraftian horror that focuses on the often neglected aspect of stories in the genre: the madmen and monsters under the thrall of the gods, rather than the eldritch gods themselves.
Sucker for Love: Date to Die For subverts the typical visual novel dating tropes by putting the spotlight on Stardust, an asexual woman who finds herself as the one pursued in a tale of dangerous escape. After investigating mysterious disappearances in her hometown of Sacramen-Cho, she ends up kidnapped and trapped deep in the creepy labyrinthian woods, equipped only with a copy of the cultist’s spellbook. She notices the instructions for summoning The Black Goat of the Woods, Rhok’zan, the casting of which sets in motion the events of a different kind of dating novel.
Here’s the key features, from the press release:
- A fun four-chapter visual-novel romp through Lovecraftian mythos, inspired by classics like “The Dunwich Horror” and “The Shadow over Innsmouth”.
- Introducing Rhok’zan, The Black Goat of the Woods: a new dateable entity!
- Multiple endings determined by player choice.
- 360-degree, hand-drawn 2D environments!
- Nostalgic art style reminiscent of old-school anime and classic dating sims!
- Despite our name, no scares this time, we swear (perhaps a bit horrifying, but that’s it).
Sucker for Love: Date to Die For is coming to PC via Steam on April 23rd. A demo is available now, should you fancy trying it before the release date.