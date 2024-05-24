Alaskan Road Truckers gets console release date

Green Man Gaming has today announced the console release date for Alaskan Road Truckers on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for July 11. The game will include all the previously released DLC for PC under the name Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition, giving players plenty of content when it releases in a couple of months.
Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition brings life on The Last Frontier to Xbox and PlayStation fans in a wintery mix of driving simulation and on-foot survival mechanics, on 11th July. As a daring trucker, take perilous routes to save time, perform roadside repairs on your rig and brave the dangerous conditions in challenging survival-based gameplay, as you travel across 6,000 miles of roadway in 260,000square miles of country.
The main features for the game include:
Drive
- Travel the wilds of Alaska in a sprawling map as you battle a dynamic weather system
-
Haul a range of cargo through the toughest conditions
-
Gear up and prepare for the journey ahead, with truck maintenance, emergency repairs and other challenges to contend with
Survive
-
Stranded and low on funds for roadside assistance? Leave the safety of your cab and fix your truck, if you can brave the wintery conditions
-
Don’t just fuel your rig; contend with hunger, fatigue and body temperature to keep yourself healthy
-
Battle the elements with mudslides, avalanches, fallen trees and blizzards
-
Tackle three game modes; casual, standard and hardcore, for the most challenging experience
Thrive
-
Make your mobile home your own – customise your truck and stand out from the crowd
-
Build your reputation, manage your HQ and be the master of your own destiny
“The passion from the community is testament to what we have believed from day one; the Road Truckers brand is something to be reckoned with,” said Paul Sulyok, Green Man Gaming CEO and founder. “The mix of driving and on-foot survival offers something new and refreshing and our Truckers have been asking for console versions for some time now, so we’re delighted to grow this community even further.”
Michał Puczyński, Road Studios CEO, said “Our dream to combine on-foot survival and driving simulation into something new was a goal that the entire studio felt passionately about, and our journey from idea to launch has been a brilliant challenge. We look forward to what the future holds.”
You can watch the console release date trailer for Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition here: