Command & Conquer: Legions pre-registration has begun

Publisher EA and developer Level Infinite have announced that pre-registration is open for Command & Conquer: Legions across both the Android Google Play Store, and the Apple App Store. Not only that, but the team has also divulged some information about the first season of the game which will feature content from the Red Alert universe.

In EA and Level Infinite’s own words: “The global launch of Command & Conquer: Legions later this year will also mark the beginning of the debut seasonal content featuring Red Alert, bringing the beloved and over-the-top characters, units and stories from the Red Alert universe to this new strategic mobile experience.”

To celebrate the pre-registration launch, an exclusive in-game rewards program has been unveiled on the official website. As various pre-registration milestones are hit, players can unlock a range of valuable items, including Silver Chips, Golden Chips, the distinctive “Victory Star” Frame, and the “Soviets Construction Yard” Base Skin. Command & Conquer: Legions’ debut season featuring Red Alert is set in an alternate timeline where the Soviet and Allied forces remain deadlocked. Yuri’s unexpected return has disrupted the balance of power, igniting an all-out war between the world’s major factions. Players will lead their chosen faction, recruit legendary Red Alert heroes, build unstoppable armies, and engage in a strategic campaign to thwart Yuri’s nefarious plans. Players can look forward to more stories from the iconic C&C universe in future seasons.

Here’s the key features for the game, from the press release:

Iconic Command & Conquer and Red Alert Experience: Relive the unique and authentic C&C and Red Alert storylines, units, heroes, and weaponry, in the officially licensed title.

Relive the unique and authentic C&C and Red Alert storylines, units, heroes, and weaponry, in the officially licensed title. Epic Real-Time PvP Combat: Experience the thrill of real-time PvP battles as you command your legion of legendary units like the Kirov Airship and Apocalypse Tank across a vast world map.

Experience the thrill of real-time PvP battles as you command your legion of legendary units like the Kirov Airship and Apocalypse Tank across a vast world map. Strategic Depth: Forge your path to victory by mastering your faction’s unique strengths, unlocking powerful superweapons, and making critical decisions that can bring victory to your alliance.

Forge your path to victory by mastering your faction’s unique strengths, unlocking powerful superweapons, and making critical decisions that can bring victory to your alliance. Social Exploration: Join global alliances, collaborate with fellow commanders, and enjoy a streamlined mobile experience optimized for strategic gameplay.

Join global alliances, collaborate with fellow commanders, and enjoy a streamlined mobile experience optimized for strategic gameplay. Diverse Gameplay Modes: Immerse yourself in various combat scenarios, from intense PVP skirmishes and cooperative alliance wars to expansive PVE campaigns and the unique Roguelike Mecha mode.

Command & Conquer: Legions is due to launch on mobile devices later this year.