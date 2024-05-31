Dynasty Warriors: Origins announced, coming next year

Last night at PlayStation’s State of Play, KOEI TECMO and Omega Force revealed Dynasty Warriors: Origins, a brand new musou title coming in 2025. Set to release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, the game is fuelled by 1 vs 1,000 action on a battlefield populated by massive armies across the entire screen, and it looks insane.

“For almost 30 years, the DYNASTY WARRIORS franchise has been built by delivering not only a sense of realism on the battlefield, but by the exhilarating action of 1 vs. 1,000 gameplay,” said Tomohiko Sho, DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS producer and Head of Omega Force, KOEI TECMO GAMES. “With DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS, we return to these roots and deliver the non-stop action to not only our most loyal fans of the series, but to all game fans worldwide, delivering the most thrilling warfare we’ve ever been able to create.”

Dynasty Warriors: Origins will feature a nameless hero for the first time, as the story focuses on a historical tale of war and chaos that erupts throughout the Three Kingdoms, showcasing the huge lands of China and the most ruthless generals imaginable. Players will take on armies of a tremendous scale, unlike anything the series has seen before. They will have to coordinate with allied armies and deploy battle tactics in real time while using a range of attacks in an effort to wipe out thousands of enemies soldiers.

You can watch the brand new trailer that aired during last night’s State of Play below: