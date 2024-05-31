Path of Exile 2 coming to consoles with couch co-op later this year

Grinding Gears Games has announced plans to bring Path of Exile 2 to consoles later this year, with some new features.

Not only will Path of Exile 2 be hitting later this year via early access, it’ll include couch co-op, which is something the director is happy about. Director Jonathan Rogers said: “Couch co-op is something we have wanted to do for a long time. Action RPGs are a genre that are way more fun with friends, and it’s even better when you can play in the same room together.”

The co-op mode will let people play via a single account, or log in with two separate accounts on the same PC or console.

Check out the new trailer, shown during Sony’s State of Play for May 2024:

The game will also feature cross-play and cross-progression, meaning the console version will be compatible with the PC version, and you can play your save and carry on with your progress wherever you are playing.

Path of Exile 2 will also feature a “Redefined Controller Experience”, with the team saying it “has a ground up redesign of its user experience for controllers. Dual Stick controls, a new binding system allowing you to fully customize your control scheme with 24 bind slots and a redesign of inventory management make the game much easier to pick up and play. In addition, each skill has received specific attention from a new dedicated console team to make sure that it plays well on a controller.”

The team also said that there’s a six-act campaign in the game, but the endgame has more than 100 maps, and “its own boss fight and modifiers that enable revamped versions of many of Path of Exile’s past leagues”.

Path of Exile 2 will be coming to early access on PC, Mac, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5 “by the end of 2024”.