Huge Path of Exile 2 update balances Endgame, adds fast travel between checkpoints

An absolutely enormous patch has been dropped for Path of Exile 2, making Endgame changes, fixing bugs, and other general improvements.

Patch 0.1.0E has been detailed over on the official forums, and there are just a huge number of changes in this update.

Here’s the general improvements and changes:

Added the capacity to fast-travel between Checkpoints within an area. You can now select checkpoints which will bring up your

Map Overlay allowing you to select other Checkpoints you have discovered in the area to travel to them immediately. Many more checkpoints have been added to areas generally at all the entrances and exits to areas, meaning if you find those first, you are able to instantly travel to them if you choose to go back and explore an area.

Passive Point Respeccing has been made cheaper especially at higher levels, it had a relatively aggressive curve getting more expensive with character level, we have flattened that curve so it doesn’t exponentially grow as much. For Example, this should generally result in an approximately 40-50% less Gold Cost for respeccing between the start and middle of Endgame progression.

Added a shortcut to open a skills advanced information display by right-clicking the skill on your Skill Bar.

You can now compare equipped Flasks when using a Gamepad.

Added Chance Shards to the Currency Exchange.

Added a button to travel to your Guild Hideout when interacting with the Waypoint.

The fast-travel between checkpoints in an area is an excellent early touch, as it means you can bounce around the map a little quicker.

There are loads of changes to the Path of Exile 2 Endgame, as well as Monster balance, as follows:

Maps no longer have additional elemental resistance penalties inherently applied at Tier 6 and Tier 11 or higher Maps. It is now consistent across all of the Endgame at the same value as it was previously at Tier 1.

Critical Strikes from Monsters now deal 40% less bonus Damage.

Chaos Damage now scales less aggressively over the Endgame.

The Ground Laser and Ground Lightning abilities used by the Runed Knight in Expedition Encounters now deal substantially less Damage.

The Waystone Modifier that adds Burning Ground to your Maps no longer increases in coverage or area with higher Tier Waystones.

The ‘Siphons Flask Charges Modifier’ on Monsters now drains ten-times less Flask Charges per second. (This was unintentional).

Disabled the Volatile Crystals Modifier, to be revised in the future pending telegraphing improvements.

The Trail of Fire monster Modifier now deals 30% less Damage and lasts for 3 seconds (from 5 seconds).

The Trail of Lightning monster Modifier now lasts for 4 seconds (from 8 seconds).

The Trail of Ice monster Modifier now lasts for 4 seconds (from 8 seconds).

The Purple Explosives created by the Volatile Plants Modifier on Rare Monsters now deal significantly less Damage.

Packs of Prowling Chimeral’s in Maps now contain less of the Prowling Chimerals and spawn alongside some Zombies.

Lowered the baseline monster density of Breach Encounters, primarily by reducing the frequency of the “Elite” monsters appearing.

Fixed an inconsistency in the different types of packs that could spawn during Breach Encounters, you should now see more different types of Monsters appearing on an area to area basis.

The volatiles spawned by the Volatile Fiends Trial of Chaos Modifier now accelerate over time.

The Stormcaller Runes Trial of Chaos Modifier are now smaller, take longer to charge up when standing inside and give more time to escape once triggered. The Runes now also get larger as the Modifier is upgraded.

Improved the hitboxes on a number of abilities used by Blackjaw, the Remnant.

The Crossbow variants of the Decrepit Mercenary monsters that dealt Fire damage now deal less damage.

Next up are the Trial of the Sekhamas Improvements:

Honour Damage now scales down based on distance to enemies, you now take up to 35% less Honour Damage when in close range, tapering as you are further away from Monsters.

Fixed a bug where Damage over Time was dealing three-times as much damage to Honour as intended in the Trial of the Sekhemas, and fixed a bug where Honour Resistance was only applying to two-thirds of that damage taken. (This got confusing for us too).

Skitter Golems no longer use basic attacks and instead now just explode as their attacks were largely unavoidable when in Melee Range.

Serpent Clan burrow and ambush attacks now have improved visual telegraphing and cannot be used from as far away.

Volcanoes created by Rattlecage’s Fissure Slam now last half the duration.

Added keyword hover for the Honour mechanic in the Trial of the Sekhamas.

There are also loads of changes to skills and support, as well as item balance, which you can check out on the official forums.

Path of Exile 2 is in early access now for PC (Steam), PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.