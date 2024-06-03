Aaero2 is coming this September to Xbox, Steam and other platforms later

Developer Mad Fellows has announced its rhythm rail-shooter is coming back, with Aaero2 launching on Xbox in September, and while it’ll be coming to Steam “shortly after”, in December 2024. The team says “other platforms are to be added at a later date.”

One of the big new changes to the game with Aaero2 is that there will be multiplayer modes. Mad Fellows says that “Players can now enjoy co-op and PvP gameplay, both locally and online, adding a new layer of excitement and competition to the rhythm rail-shooter.”

Check out the new trailer, below:

In Aaero2 you take control of a mysterious spacecraft, tracing ribbons of light to release the energy in the music. Encounter strange enemies and giant boss creatures in stunning alien worlds. Unleash devastating missile barrages and rain heavy cannon fire to the beat of the epic soundtrack from Monstercat. The sequel to the critically acclaimed Aaero (2017), Aaero2 introduces exciting new features, including 2-player co-op and PvP game modes, available both locally on the couch and online. Mad Fellows has partnered with Monstercat, renowned for its genre-diverse music, to deliver an unforgettable soundtrack that elevates the gameplay experience.

The IndieGoGo Campaign launched a week ago, and was fully funded already. The team says the game is close to 99% finished, and that the fund-raising was “more of a way to get fans invested earlier and to allow them to contribute to their next favourite game”, and that you “can still participate in the campaign today to score themselves a discount and get a mention in the credits.”

“Aaero2 has been in full-time development since 2019. We’ve avoided announcing a release date up until now because we always said ‘it will take as long as it takes’. We’re very proud of it and can’t wait to see what people think”, said Paul Norris: Creative Director at Mad Fellows.

Aaero2 is coming to Xbox in September, Steam in December, and other formats at a later date.