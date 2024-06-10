Best-Rated Players on NBA 2K24

Joel Embiid finally won his first MVP award at the end of the 2022-23 NBA season. He received more than just a trophy for it. In addition to hoisting the Michael Jordan Trophy after claiming the award, he also landed at the top of the NBA 2K24 player ratings. When the game was released on September 8, 2023, Embiid edged out Nikola Jokic as the best player in NBA 2K24 with a 98 rating. At that point, he received a lot of attention from fans as well as sportsbooks such as BetMGM and others.

Not that Jokic was far behind. The Denver Nuggets superstar — who could end up being the best player in NBA 2K25 after winning the NBA MVP trophy at the end of the 2023-24 season — also earned a 98 rating. It put him right under Embiid in the 2K24 NBA player ratings, and it suggested the two players could once again be in contention for the NBA MVP award next season.

Embiid and Jokic won’t be the only NBA MVP contenders during the 2024-25 season, either. While they each earned 98s, Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander all earned 97s in the 2K24 NBA player ratings. Dončić seems like he could be the next NBA star to get his turn at taking home the MVP trophy, though Gilgeous-Alexander could also be a serious MVP contender next season.

The next few names on the NBA 2K24 player ratings list are the stalwarts of the NBA 2K franchise. LeBron James and Kevin Durant both earned 96s in NBA 2K24, while Anthony Davis landed just beneath them with a 95. Devin Booker also received a 95 in NBA 2K24, and he’s once again one of the most explosive players in the game, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

But the most interesting player on the list of the top NBA 2K24 player ratings is, no doubt, Anthony Edwards. The former No. 1 overall draft pick has quickly transformed into one of the best players in the NBA, as he has led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. It could lead to the dynamic guard shooting up the list next season and landing near the top of the NBA 2K25 player ratings.

NBA 2K24 introduced the new ProPLAY technology that incorporates real-life NBA footage into the game, and assuming 2K keeps it around for the 2025 iteration of the game, it feels like the company could capitalize on it by using it to spotlight Edwards’ sudden turn toward greatness. Who knows? It could even lead to the Timberwolves star landing on the cover of the 2K25 game with ProPLAY-inspired commercials showcasing Edwards.

For now, Embiid and Jokic are still the best players in NBA 2K24. But the NBA’s young stars could be coming for the No. 1 spot.