Galactic Glitch is coming to Steam early access this July

Developer Crunchy Leaf Games has announced its twin-stick roguelike shooter, Galactic Glitch, is coming to early access on July 15th. It’ll be hitting Steam for a price of $12.99, and will have a 25% launch discount during the first week.

The developer says it’s been ten years in the making, and as well as being a twin-stick shooter, it’s also got physics based combat. Crunchy Leaf says: “Mixing the top-down arena combat of Bubble tanks, the fluid and frantic action of Dead Cells, and a healthy dose of crazy physics mechanics, the game challenges the idea of what a top-down shooter should be”, adding: “Use your grav gun to exploit physics, catching and slingshotting rocks and mines off the walls of the arena. Manipulate enemy rockets and fling them back in their faces, rip parts off enemies to use them as weapons, or even grab and launch enemies into each other.”

Check out the trailer, below:

Max Dohme, lead developer at Crunchy Leaf Games said: “Galactic Glitch has been a labor of love for over 10 years, starting with our passion for Flash games like Bubble Tanks. The moment we added physics in 2014, everything clicked. Then, playing Dead Cells in 2017 showed us exactly how we wanted our game to feel—an ultra-fluid, physics-driven space roguelike. So in 2020, as Covid hit, we restarted development in earnest and now, 4 years later, our dream game is finally ready for its Early Access release. We look forward to hearing what players think, and improving and expanding the game based on their feedback!”

Here’s the key features from the press release:

2D Space-Roguelite – Experience exhilarating twin-stick shooter gameplay combined with the endless replayability of a rogue-lite and the heart-pounding challenge of permadeath.

Experience exhilarating twin-stick shooter gameplay combined with the endless replayability of a rogue-lite and the heart-pounding challenge of permadeath. Physics-based Combat – Wield a powerful gravity gun to manipulate the battlefield, hurl massive asteroids, and turn your enemies’ own missiles against them.

Wield a powerful gravity gun to manipulate the battlefield, hurl massive asteroids, and turn your enemies’ own missiles against them. Multi-Part Enemies – Strategically dismantle foes piece by piece, exploiting their weak spots while avoiding their heavily armored defenses.

Strategically dismantle foes piece by piece, exploiting their weak spots while avoiding their heavily armored defenses. Dynamic Exploration – Venture into a mysterious, glitched world of star systems, uncovering hidden secrets and valuable items as you chart your unique path.

Venture into a mysterious, glitched world of star systems, uncovering hidden secrets and valuable items as you chart your unique path. Abilities and Items – Customize your approach with diverse upgrade paths in each run. Unlock new Powers and experiment with creative combinations to craft your ultimate build.

Galactic Glitch is coming to PC via Steam early access on July 15th.