Gimmick! 2 announced for consoles and PC

Those of a certain age may remember a NES game called Gimmick!, and Clear River Games has announced Gimmick! 2, coming this year to PC and consoles.

Developed by Bitwave Games and announced during the Limited Run showcase, Gimmick! 2 is a follow-up to that original NES game, and the publisher mentions it was a favourite among players due to its “tight platforming mechanics, loveable collection of characters and its ability to push the NES to its technical limits”, so here’s hoping those sort of ideals return for the sequel.

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

The original Gimmick! game was released for the Famicom in 1992. It was localized and released in the West – but only in Scandinavia. This, combined with the fact that the game’s physics and gameplay mechanics were far ahead of its time, made the game both fabled and beloved. Now, decades later, our hero of the hour Yokai Yumetaro leaps back into the spotlight, retaining the candy-coloured presentation of the original game with a whole new graphical flourish that fans are certain to adore. A fresh platforming adventure filled with surprises puzzles, and treasures, Gimmick! 2 retains the challenging gameplay of the original game, but also offers an easier mode as an alternative for modern gamers wishing to enjoy the experience at a more forgiving pace.

Niklas Istenes, Founder and CEO of Bitwave Games, said, “We were so excited to bring Gimmick! back to modern gamers when we released Gimmick! Special Edition in 2023, and we’ve been secretly working away on a sequel for quite some time now. We’re delighted to finally announce Gimmick! 2 and the long-awaited return of Yumetaro, a hero whose been away for far too long! We’ve poured our heart and soul into Gimmick! 2 and appreciate the high standards expected for such a beloved game. We can’t wait to show you more and we look forward to seeing Yumetaro star-bounce into your hearts later this year!”

Gimmick! 2 is due this year for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. It’ll be getting a physical edition on PS5 and Nintendo Switch.