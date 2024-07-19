Gimmick! 2 gets first gameplay footage video

Clear River Games has released a new trailer showing the first gameplay footage for Gimmick! 2, a sequel that’s taken decades to arrive.

Set for release in 2024 for PC, Gimmick! 2 is being developed by Bitwave Games, with the team saying it “continues the escapades of our hero Yokai Yumetaro, made famous in the original SUNSOFT game released in the twilight years of the NES, some three decades ago.”

Check out the gameplay reveal trailer, below:

In Gimmick! 2, you once again meet the green little yokai Yumetaro. Decades after his first adventure he now sets out on a new quest in a world packed with interesting challenges, dangerous enemies, and hidden treasures. The game can be played in either a friendlier assisted mode, or if you’re up for a challenge play in the true-to-the-original “Gimmick!” mode! As a yokai, Yumetaro has the ability to summon and throw a powerful star that not only bounces, but also keeps the momentum of his movement. The Star can be used to activate switches, defend against enemies and even be ridden to get to those hard-to-reach places while exploring the secrets of the world. You can discover treasure, find shortcuts or set speed records by mastering the star’s bouncing physics. Experiment with it to unlock its full potential. This is a game with true star power!

Publisher Clear River Games has also announced that composer David Wise will be scoring the soundtrack. Wise is a well known composer, having been involved in games and series’ such as Donkey Kong Country, Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, Battletoads, Diddy Kong Racing, and more. For the announcement of his involvement, the team have grabbed him and made a special announcement video, seen below:

Clear River Games says that: “David has composed completely new melodies as well as remastered old classics. The soundtrack was creatively directed by Pelle Cahndlerby and recorded live in Sweden together with Joel Bille. David has recorded a special announcement, welcoming fans to his new score.”

Gimmick! 2 is coming to PC in 2024.